Liverpool FC has just been eliminated by Manchester United in the FA Cup via a thrilling 3-2 encounter at Old Trafford. However, manager Jurgen Klopp says there is nothing to worry about.

Read more Premier League: Burnley ends Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten home streak

Apart from their FA Cup exit, the defending Premier League champions are also sitting in fourth place in this year's competition. What a difference a year makes, but Klopp insists, "don't worry about us."

He still believes that the club is taking steps in the right direction despite massively under-performing compared to the last two seasons. Apart from winning the league 18 points ahead of the closest contender last year, they also won the UEFA Champions League the year before.

This year, they have already strung together five games without a victory. The FA Cup exit was only the latest blow. Should Klopp in fact, be worried?

In their defeat against the Red Devils, Mohamed Salah scored the opening goal to take the lead in the 18th minute for Liverpool. Mason Greenwood quickly equalised and Marcus Rashford put United in front.

Salah fought back and drew things level with Liverpool in the second half but Man U substitute Bruno Fernandes had the last laugh with a scorching free-kick.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is gaining confidence. They have now lost only once in their last 13 outings.

"We've found a way we believe in, the players believe in and we're getting stronger and stronger," manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer told BBC Sport.

"It's fantastic to win games against last year's champions - they're a fantastic team," he added.

Bruno Fernandes has proven to be a key player who has made a world of difference since joining Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in February last year. He has since scored 28 goals for the club.

Solskjaer has also been able to prove himself and has secured at least a few more months in his post. He had numerous doubters in the past but the recent results have calmed the critics.

United is now sitting at the top of Premier League table, albeit just two points ahead of Manchester City who have a game in hand. Nevertheless, this has been one of the most successful runs for the Red Devils ever since the Alex Ferguson era.