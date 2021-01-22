Burnley FC rained on Liverpool's parade last night as they ended the defending champions' unbeaten home run at Anfield last night. The 0-1 loss marked the end of the Reds' impressive 68-match streak.

The reigning Premier League champions held on until the closing stages of the match but a late penalty in the 83rd minute gave Burnley the lone goal that they needed to secure the victory. Ashley Barnes was the hero of the evening as he created the penalty opportunity after being tripped in the box. He then took the spot kick himself to score the winner.

This is Burnley's first victory in Anfield since 1974.

Read more Manchester United misses chance to defeat Liverpool but stays on top of Premier League

Meanwhile, Liverpool's dominance at home stretches back four years, having recorded their last league loss way back in April 2017 against Crystal Palace. Their impressive form in recent years led to a UEFA Champions League trophy in 2018-19. They also blazed through the field to claim the Premier League title in 2019-2020.

This season, it has not exactly been so easy for the title holders. As it stands, even though this has only been their first loss at home, they find themselves sitting six points behind leaders Manchester United at the midway point of the season.

Burnley keeper Nick Pope was in top form as he denied a serious effort from Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah. Roberto Firmino also tried to contribute but his best effort went wide off target.

Liverpool is now well and truly having a dip in form, after having failed to score in a total of 440 minutes. 2021 has not been kind to the club, who have yet to secure three points from a Premier League match since the onset of the New Year.

Incidentally, BBC reports that even though Liverpool won 18 out of 19 home games at Anfield last season while on their way to the title, it was actually Burnley who also tarnished that record. They managed a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on that occasion, denying the Reds a 100% win record at home.

Liverpool will next face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.