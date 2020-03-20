Police broke into the home of a family of three after neighbours complained about the "unbearable stench" coming from their apartment. Upon entering the home, the police were shocked to find the elderly parents and adult son living in squalid conditions. Not only was the home filled with trash, the family had stored urine in hundreds of plastic bottles. The family claimed that they had been doing so since their water had been cut off over a year ago. All three have been admitted to a hospital for mental health assessment and assistance.

Residents of a neighbourhood in Aktau, Kazakhstan were forced to call the police on their neighbours. The police visited the home in the southwestern part of the country to address the stench which was coming the home. When the police tried to talk to the inhabitants of the apartment, they refused to allow the police to enter the home.

Eventually, the police used a crowbar to break the front door and enter the home. Inside the apartment, they were shocked to find an elderly couple and their adult son, named Zhenya, living in extremely filthy conditions.

The Mirror shared photographs of the apartment which show piles of garbage covering every surface of the home. Filthy clothes lay on the floor in mounds. Hundreds of plastic bottles with urine were stored primarily in the kitchen. The family had stored around d 1,300 litres of their own urine. The bath was covered in black mould. Hoards of cockroaches infested the home as well.

The family claimed that they had failed to pay the bill for utilities. Hence, for over a year, the family had been living without running water to their home.

According to the neighbours, Zhenya had quit his job two years ago and had since then become a recluse like his parents. They also blamed Zhenya's parents for ruining his life by turning him into a shut-in. When the police tried to convince Zhenya to go to a hospital for mental health treatment, the young man readily agreed to go.

All three members of the family will be receiving care at a hospital. After their eviction from the flat, the neighbours took it upon themselves to clean out the apartment.