In a bizarre theft reported from Georgia, USA, an Amazon delivery driver tried to steal a customer's dog after leaving the ordered package at their door.

The incident took place in Henry County, Georgia, last week. Terrika Currence was home when the package arrived. She opened the door to take the package, but before she could understand what was happening, her daughter screamed that their dog had been stolen by the delivery man. "As I open the door to put the package in the house, and the dog food, my daughter screams and says, 'The Amazon guy stole our puppy'," she told WSB-TV.

Currence immediately took out her mobile and began to record the exchange with the driver. In the video, the woman can be heard asking the man to return her dog as she continues to look inside his van.

The moment she sees the dog in the van, she begins to yell. "F****** Amazon done took my f****** dog out my f****** yard," she said, and then repeatedly demanded the driver to "Put the f****** dog back".

Meanwhile, the dog can be seen calmly walking out of the van. Currence told Atlanta News First that the man gave his reasons for attempting the theft. He told her "the dog was pretty and that he would love to have a puppy". Meanwhile, Amazon has fired the delivery man in question and has also issued an apology.

"We've apologised to the customer and glad their dog was returned unharmed. The driver involved is no longer delivering for Amazon and we've reached out to law enforcement to assist as they investigate," an Amazon spokesperson said.

In a similarly bizarre incident reported in California in 2017, the company was forced to issue an apology after one of their delivery drivers defecated in front of a house while dropping off a package.

The unidentified woman, who was a contracted driver for Amazon, was captured on the customer's home security system squatting by her vehicle during the day, pulling up her trousers, and driving away.

"Amazon.com Why is your driver squatting in-front of my house? Let me give you a hint ... he/she is not tying their shoes," the customer wrote in a Facebook post.

The company eventually fired the woman. "This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we're in direct communication with the customer," an Amazon spokesperson confirmed in a statement.