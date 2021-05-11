Fans are hoping to see the trailer for "The Witcher" season 2 soon, following the production update showrunner Lauren Hissrich gave on social media on Monday.

Filming for the show wrapped up earlier in April and with that, it is back to London for the series creator. She announced on Twitter that she is "back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens." By "it" she means where the magic or the video editing happens.

Hissrich said "The Witcher" season 2 is "deep into post-production" and that she is so excited. She did not reveal much but the fact that they are working on the visual effects now brings fans closer to the show's return to TV screens.

Fans are already anticipating the release of the trailer with one commenting, "In that case, I think we can expect some kind of a teaser/trailer soon... right?" Another wrote, "Great news Lauren!

Please, can you tell us when are we seeing a teaser? I cannot wait anymore."

"So excited! Have fun!!! Make it look pretty, and gruesome, and add all the cool special effects for us! Can't wait to see a new trailer!" another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, others are just happy to know that filming is over since they cannot wait to see "The Witcher" season 2. They also praised Hissrich and the rest of the cast and crew for doing a wonderful job amid the pandemic.

"I can't wait to see what you, the cast & the crew, have in store for us in s2!" one fan told Hissrich and another wrote," Super excited for S2! Thanks to you and the team for all of your hard work in these especially challenging times."

Filming for "The Witcher" season 2 may have taken longer than expected because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is understood that it will stay on schedule with its release sometime this year. Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos announced last month that the series will air in the fourth quarter of 2021, along with season 4 of "Cobra Kai" and a new season of "You."