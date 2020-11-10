The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the list of players who will not be present during the Border-Gavaskar Test series later this year. The captain of the Indian national cricket team, Virat Kohli, will reportedly be missing most of the test tournament. He has been granted paternity leave by the boar,d excusing him from three test matches against Australia. This appears to have displeased Indian cricket fans. Some pointed out that Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not take leaves for the birth of his child during the 2015 World Cup.

Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are expecting the birth of their first child in January 2021. The national team captain requested paternity leave as the team will be facing Australia in December and January. He will be playing the first test in Adelaide between December 17 and December 21 before returning to India. He will be missing the second (December 26-30), third (January 7-11) and fourth (January 15-19) tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The paternity leave by the current captain was scrutinised by some fans. They compared how Dhoni did not take leave to be present during the 2015 Cricket World Cup. The former captain missed the birth of his first-born child, Ziva Dhoni, who was born on February 6, 2015. He reportedly stated that he was performing his "national duty" by playing in the important tournament and that everything else had less priority.

While commentator Harsha Bhogle appeared to support Kohli in his decision following the BCCI press release, Indian cricket fans shared their displeasure.

Nothing imp than national duty, yet again Kohli proved he is not a leader — Sunil Kalyan (@sunilguts) November 9, 2020

One fan pointed out that Kohli had not missed the Ranji trophy match the morning after his father's death but would be missing out this tournament for childbirth. More than one cricket fan took to Twitter to point out how Dhoni had put the nation before his personal life. Some even stated that the captain lacks leadership qualities for choosing to be present for his family.

Though I respect Virat Kohli and his paternity leave is very much genuine and he deserves it..



And that's why MS Dhoni becomes more special because his first priority was his Nation when Ziva was born.

It takes a lot of courage to become The MS Dhoni..!!#AUSvIND Why advertise with us November 9, 2020

However, some fans did show support for the father-to-be. One person pointed out that Dhoni retired from Test cricket before the series against Australia ended in 2014. He also pointed out that Rohit Sharma missed a test for the birth of his child.

MS Dhoni retired in middle of the series.



Rohit Sharma missed fourth test after his daughter was born.



Virat Kohli takes paternity leave after first Test.



MS Dhoni didn't see his daughter ahead of the World Cup.



All of these are personal decisions and should be respected. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 9, 2020

Fans appear to be split as some support and others criticise Kohli's paternity leave.