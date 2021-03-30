Cast members Tom Ellis, D.B. Woodside, Lauren German, and Lesley-Ann Brandt, to name a few, will grace TV screens once again with the release of "Lucifer" season 5B on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Netflix announced the return date of the devilish series in a Twitter post on Monday which read, "Here to share some exciting news that you definitely did not already know: Season 5B of Lucifer premieres May 28!"

Season 5B of Lucifer premieres May 28! pic.twitter.com/JFWx9ecH9X — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2021

Woodside, who reprises his role as the angel Amenadiel, co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, and writer/executive producer Chris Rafferty, also took to social media to celebrate the show's return.

When @LuciferNetflix announces that Season 5B will be available on @netflix 5/28! pic.twitter.com/YpxoM9PfGU — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) March 29, 2021

An eagle-eyed fan pointed out that May 28 for a release date for "Lucifer" season 5B could not have been more appropriate. "I just realised season 5, part 2, 8 episodes. 5/28. How did we miss this guy???, the fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, others expressed their excitement to see the show again. Fans can finally stop asking the showrunners when the show returns. Now they want to know when the teaser drops for "Lucifer" season 5B.

can't wait to see lucifer trending worldwide again #ThankYouLuciferpic.twitter.com/VbA4SDQ3hm — Mona | 59 days (@Iucifersinferno) March 29, 2021

"Trailer & teasers pls," one wrote and another chimed in, "WE LOVE IT MOST IF A MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT THE TRAILER OR TEASER IS COMING."

Netflix announced the release date for "Lucifer" season 5B as production wrapped up for season 6. Aimee Garcia, who reprises her role as CSI Ella Lopez, shared her gratitude to the cast and crew and to Warner Bros. Entertainment. She shared a photo from her last day on the set.

Got to do my last @lucifernetflix scene w these incredible peeps. Thank you #Lucifer family for this unforgettable experience. Forever grateful ??? ? #ThatsAWrap? @ Warner Bros. Entertainment https://t.co/qWhKORmt5w — Aimee Garcia (@Aimee_Garcia) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Brandt penned an emotional lengthy note as she looked back on the humble beginnings of the show. She also shared her gratitude to the fans, saying that without them, the series would not have even reached season 6. She talked about the show's Netflix family, and the hardworking cast and crew. Brandt also bid farewell to her character, Mazikeen, which she portrayed since season 1.

forever grateful to you <3 — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2021

Ellis, who plays the titular character, said the announcement of the "Lucifer" season 5B release date could not have come at a more opportune time. He called it "lovely" that it arrived on the last day of filming for season 6.

This is a lovely thing to announce on our last day of shooting!!!!! ?

May 28th people Lucifer Season 5B ✊??❤️ https://t.co/GjePaHoC3t — tom ellis (@tomellis17) March 29, 2021

"Lucifer" season 5B picks up seconds after the midseason finale when God arrived on earth and witnessed his children fighting each other. There is bound to be "a lot of chaos" according to Woodside with the patriarch around.