Kelly Clarkson could be telling her fans that she is moving on following her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Her recent choice of tracks to sing for "Kellyoke" may be an indication of how she is coping with the separation.

The singer took to the "Kellyoke" segment of her "Kelly Clarkson Show" to sing about life after divorce. She chose Rascal Flatts' song "I'm Movin' On" which is appropriate given that it was only weeks ago that she filed for divorce. The 2001 hit talks about dealing with "ghosts and demons" and a regretful past.

"I've found you find strength in your moments of weakness, For once I'm at peace with myself," reads some of the lyrics from the track and the line "I've loved like I should but lived like

I shouldn't, I had to lose everything to find out, Maybe forgiveness will find me somewhere down this road" somehow hits close to home for Clarkson.

Fans think that the "American Idol" star is singing her heart out following the divorce. They pointed out that the first track she sang for "Kellyoke" was Sam Smith's "How Do You Sleep." Then she moved to "Blame It on My Heart" by Patty Loveless and then sang Ashe's "Moral of the Story" which led to "I'm Movin' On."

"This woman is sharing her heart through these Kellyokes lately. what a strong, beautiful soul," one fan commented in the video of her and another pointed out, "She's telling us her story...I think she will be fine but u can tell right now she is having a hard time."

"Kelly Clarkson is telling a story even with the choice of covers she is doing. She is a legend," one fan commented and another added, "I have to agree with a lot of the comments. She is telling her story right now. If you've listened to the new Kellyokes this week, she is picking up the pieces and literally Moving On!"

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June and has asked joint custody of their children, River, 6, and Remington, 4. They were married for seven years.