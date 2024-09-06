The FBI has announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a Texas mother accused of selling her disabled six-year-old son, Noel Alvarez, to a woman in a supermarket. The tragic case has captivated national attention after the boy, who was later found dead, became the subject of an intense capital murder investigation.

The Disappearance of Noel Alvarez

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 39, has been named the primary suspect in the death of her son Noel, who was last seen in October 2022. Noel, who suffered from chronic lung disease and other disabilities, had not been heard from since. His disappearance was initially reported by the Everman Police Department, Texas, sparking an international investigation led by the FBI and local authorities.

In March 2023, after a welfare check raised concerns about the boy's safety, Singh told officers that Noel had been staying with his biological father in Mexico since late 2022. However, this statement was quickly proven false. Just days after the welfare check, Singh, her husband, and her six other children boarded a flight to India, leaving Noel behind, and adding a sinister twist to the case.

Sale at a Supermarket: A Shocking Revelation

As the investigation deepened, troubling details about the case began to emerge. According to evidence gathered by law enforcement, Singh allegedly told Noel's grandmother that she had sold her son to a woman at Fiesta Mart, a Latin-American supermarket chain. This shocking admission, combined with other evidence, led authorities to name Singh as the prime suspect in Noel's presumed murder.

The case has since spanned multiple countries, with authorities pursuing leads in both Mexico and India, where Singh is believed to have strong ties.

Disturbing Behaviour and Signs of Abuse

In the months leading up to Noel's disappearance, Cindy Rodriguez Singh exhibited increasingly erratic behaviour. According to Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, Singh made disturbing comments about her son, referring to him as "evil" and "possessed." She even claimed that Noel had a "demon" inside him. These alarming statements, along with inconsistencies in her account of Noel's whereabouts, have fuelled suspicions that the boy was the victim of prolonged abuse and neglect.

"We are unified in our mission to seek justice for Noel," said Chief Spencer, as he reiterated the community's commitment to finding the truth. "There is no such thing as a throw-away child, and we will not rest until Cindy Rodriguez Singh is brought to justice."

International Manhunt for Cindy Rodriguez Singh

Cindy Rodriguez Singh was last seen on March 22, 2023, when she and her family flew from the United States to India. Authorities suspect that she may be hiding in either India or Mexico, leveraging her connections in both countries to evade capture. An international manhunt is currently underway, with the FBI collaborating with local law enforcement agencies in both nations.

Described as being between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-3 and weighing 120 to 140 pounds, Singh has brown eyes, brown hair, and a medium complexion. She also has several distinctive tattoos on her back, right arm, hand, and legs, which could assist in identifying her. Despite these identifying markers, authorities have so far been unable to locate her.

Reward and Public Appeal for Help

In a bid to bring Cindy Rodriguez Singh to justice, the FBI Dallas field office has offered a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to her arrest and conviction. The task force assigned to the case remains optimistic that the reward and heightened media coverage will encourage someone with vital information to come forward.

"I am confident that the combination of publicity, a significant reward offering, and the skilled investigators from the FBI Fort Worth Resident Agency violent crime squad, Everman Police Department, Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, and Texas DPS-Texas Rangers will result in Singh's arrest," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough.