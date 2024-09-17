A female manager acknowledged that her personal bias against certain employees might create a challenging work environment.

The manager expressed concern that applicants from women-only colleges might need help integrating into a mixed-gender team due to their educational experience. However, this perspective is not universally shared.

In the advice column "Ask A Manager," the woman shared her discomfort with women's colleges. I am a woman, and I dislike the idea of women's colleges," she wrote. "I feel things people cannot help like age, race, disability, or sexual orientation are not the same as a college choice. People pick where they go to college," the manager added.

A Bias Against Women's Colleges

The manager elaborated on her concerns, suggesting that women attending women-only colleges might be overly selective. She emphasised the inevitability of interacting with men, as they constitute half the population.

"Deliberately selecting to learn only with other women illustrates, to me, intolerance and inflexibility," she added. The manager expressed concern about a perceived double standard against men in contemporary society.

A recent lawsuit filed by a white man against IBM highlights this double standard against men. According to the former IBM employee, he was dismissed to allow the company to hire more women and minorities. "Men's only colleges would be banned, but women's only are still acceptable," the manager pointed out, further highlighting this irrational preference.

"I think, as women, the best way to combat sexism and misogyny is to insist that things are equal," she shared. It's really not fair to say, 'I want the same things as a man, except when I go to school, I don't want them around."

The manager suggested that the endowments supporting women-only colleges could be allocated to other women's empowerment initiatives. "I know it sounds backwards, but because I want to be taken seriously as a woman, I do not support institutions that exclude men," she clarified.

The manager admitted that when encountering a woman who attended a women's college, she often assumed she would expect excessive coddling, entitlement, and privilege, hindering her ability to collaborate effectively with male team members.

Until recently, the manager was unaware of her overt bias against potential job candidates from women-only colleges, which became apparent when her boss intervened after her hiring committee selected a graduate from such an institution.

"My boss pulled me aside and said that he knew I had an 'immediate dislike' to this new hire, but she was a sound applicant, and I needed to respect their decision," the woman wrote. "I did not realise I was so obvious with my dislike until he said this."

The manager admitted struggling to overcome her unfair bias despite conscious efforts. Another manager suggested addressing her bias by sharing information about women-only colleges. "Not only is this a bias, it's an irrational bias," the manager pointed out.

The Benefits Of Women's College Education

"It's not like having a bias against people who, I don't know, spit on their clients or cheated to get through college. Those are biases that would be rooted in a true-to-life fact about the person," the other manager added.

The manager noted that students attending women's colleges are often drawn to the academic programs offered rather than seeking to avoid men or excessive coddling.

Women are underrepresented in STEM fields, and women's colleges are often recognised for their success in encouraging students to pursue STEM careers. According to Hello College, students at women's colleges are 1.5 times more likely to major in STEM fields than their counterparts at co-educational institutions.

Despite significant progress in education and careers, women continue to face challenges compared to men. For instance, a working mother revealed she is often questioned about her need for childcare, even when working remotely, while fathers are rarely subjected to this scrutiny.

"On average, we still don't earn equal pay for equal work, we account for a far smaller portion of leadership positions than men do (despite making up more of the workforce than they do), and we're drastically under-represented in government, and on corporate boards," the manager wrote.

The other manager argued that sexism remains a persistent issue, and women should have the option to attend institutions that prioritise female leadership and accomplishments, where their abilities are not questioned based on gender.

To overcome her bias, the manager recommended that the woman conduct research on the success of women's college graduates in the workforce. The manager also encouraged the woman to spend more time with her employees who attended women-only colleges to gain a different perspective.

Presuming that women who attend women-only colleges are ill-prepared for the workforce reinforces harmful stereotypes and prevents them from demonstrating their true potential.

A Women's College Coalition survey revealed that 81 percent of women's college graduates felt their education was highly or extremely effective in preparing them for the workforce, compared to 65 percent of public university graduates.

These women simply need the opportunity to prove their capabilities and challenge negative perceptions.

Understanding Interviewer Bias

Interviewer bias occurs when interviewers evaluate candidates not only on their skills and competencies but also on unspoken, often unconscious, criteria, leading to less objective assessments. For example, a candidate might be rejected due to a perceived weak handshake, lack of eye contact, or crossed arms during the interview.

According to a report by the Academy To Innovate HR, unconscious bias in interviewing frequently results in poor hiring decisions and high turnover rates. Consequently, it negatively impacts companies' efforts to achieve a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

A Guide To Fair Hiring

Just as this manager's personal bias hindered her ability to evaluate potential employees fairly, interviewers must be aware of and actively avoid their inclinations to ensure a truly equitable selection process.

Use an interview guide: A structured interview guide ensures consistency and fairness across all candidates.

Standardise questions: Ask every candidate the same questions to avoid bias and ensure a fair comparison. Take detailed notes: Document feedback during the interview to reduce bias and make informed decisions. Grade candidates using a rubric: Evaluate candidates based on predefined skills to focus on qualifications rather than personal impressions. Consider anonymous test assignments: To eliminate bias, judge candidates' work without knowing their identity. Involve multiple interviewers: Different perspectives can help mitigate individual biases and provide a more comprehensive assessment. Limit chit-chat: Keep the conversation job-focused to avoid personal distractions and biases. Avoid political discussions: Steer clear of political or personal opinions to ensure a professional and objective assessment. Rely on data, not intuition: Use structured methods and data-driven analysis rather than relying on personal impressions. Recruit widely: Expand your sourcing efforts to attract a diverse range of candidates. Build a diverse shortlist: Consider diversity factors when shortlisting candidates to minimise unconscious bias.

While human nature makes it impossible to eliminate interviewer bias completely, implementing straightforward interview and evaluation practices can significantly reduce its impact. Ensure that all managers receive proper training and guidance before conducting interviews.