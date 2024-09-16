Aldi, a discount grocer, is expanding its workforce for the holiday season by hiring over 13,000 new store and warehouse associates.

In addition to expanding its workforce, Aldi has announced plans to open new stores nationwide and prepare for the upcoming festive shopping season. The company has increased its national average hourly wage to attract job seekers.

New Stores And Increased Hiring

Aldi says the average starting wages for store and warehouse positions nationwide will increase to $18 and $23 per hour, depending on location and job role. The company emphasised its career advancement opportunities, stating that 70 percent of assistant store managers and over 30 percent of store managers began as store associates, surpassing its competitors.

Aldi offers employees working over 30 hours per week access to health insurance, paid time off, flexible scheduling, and 100 percent paid parental and caregiver leave.

"Whether it's our in-store team filling shelves with fresh produce, warehouse staff managing logistics, or drivers delivering our trending Aldi Finds, our employees fuel the quicker, easier and more affordable shopping experience our shoppers know and love," said Atty McGrath, president, Aldi.

"Our ability to attract and retain talent has always been key to our success, and we look forward to helping our new team members grow in their careers," McGrath noted.

What Does Aldi Offer?

As a Certified Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' America's Best Large Employers, ALDI says it offers industry-leading wages.

Aldi offers robust benefits to employees working more than 30 hours per week, including healthcare insurance, paid time off, and more. In 2023, the retailer introduced new employee-requested perks such as flexible scheduling and 100 percent paid parental and caregiver leave.

Aldi offers ample opportunities for advancement. A job with ALDI is not just about helping customers save money; it's a pathway to a rewarding long-term career. Many Aldi executives began their careers as store associates and 70 percent of assistant store managers and over 30 percent of store managers started in the same role.

Aldi employees have opportunities to advance into roles in buying, human resources, supply chain, and more. In fact, according to Glassdoor's employee satisfaction research, ALDI outperforms its competitors in career opportunity ratings.

"Since I started working at Aldi 16 years ago as a store associate, I've taken on new roles, including store manager and purchasing assistant. Today, I work as a warehouse operations supervisor," said Danielle, a Wisconsin-based Aldi employee.

"What I love most about working for Aldi is that I've found a truly meaningful career. I've had opportunities to grow personally and professionally without ever losing the part of my job I love the most, greeting my team and our shoppers with smiles in the aisles," Danielle added.

Retailers Gear Up For Holiday Shopping

The expansion in hiring at Aldi marks the start of the holiday hiring season. As the holidays approach, grocers, retailers, and companies like UPS and FedEx typically increase their seasonal workforce to meet the surge in holiday shopping demand.

National Retail Federation (NRF) CEO Matthew Shay predicts that consumers will continue spending as the holiday season approaches, even despite a slowing labour market.

Even with lower "employment growth, unemployment is near historical lows and ongoing job and wage gains coupled with lower inflation should keep consumers on solid footing heading into the holiday season," Shay said in August, adding that "lower interest rates take time to trickle down and won't provide an immediate boost but should stabilise the economy."

In September 2018, the US unemployment rate reached a 49-year low of 3.7 percent, while job growth slowed to 134,000 new jobs added, the fewest in a year, according to the Labour Department.