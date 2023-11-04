Over the past several weeks, there have been numerous reports surrounding the lineup of F1 drivers for the 2024 season. This is typically called the "silly season" wherein contracts are signed and a game of musical chairs ensues among the teams and drivers.

Recently, rumours have been swirling around the future of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso. Apart from the possibility of his retirement, he is also being linked with a move from his current team, Aston Martin, to reigning constructors' champions Red Bull Racing.

However, Alonso has made it clear that not only are those reports false, he is in fact annoyed that such claims even exist. He told the press that he was "not enjoying it" when asked about the topic ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

He added that those reports are part of "the normal paddock rumours from people who try to make fun of it and gain some followers".

He even went as far as to issue a warning to those who continue to report false claims: "I will make sure there are consequences."

The veteran driver appeared to blame the rumours on those who are not part of the usual F1 press corps. "The rumours are coming from people who are not in this room, are just there to make fun. And it is not funny when they play with anything."

He added that the long-time veterans of the press room are at least keeping things professional. "You are all journalists, professional people who have been in F1 for many years, and you gained your respect, and this is how it should be."

Sergio Perez in hot water

Currently, the Red Bull lineup consists of three-time champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. It seemed like a dream team back in 2021, when the Mexican proved to be the perfect wingman when he helped Verstappen snatch the championship from the firm grip of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

In 2022, Verstappen faced a threat from Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, but Perez also made it clear that he has his own ambitions of winning the championship. As the season progressed, the Ferraris fell behind due to a number of strategic mishaps and reliability issues.

Meanwhile, Verstappen edged ahead of Perez, who seemed like the only man who could challenge him in the second half of the season. However, the Dutchman was the more consistent of the two, allowing him to pull away from his teammate. There was some friction between them towards the end of 2022, when Verstappen appeared to refuse to help Perez secure second place in the championship by refusing to switch places in the closing stages at Brazil.

Ultimately, Leclerc beat Perez to second place, and the Mexican is facing the same pressure this season. Hamilton is now only 20 points behind him, and a single DNF could allow the Mercedes driver to deny the Red Bull team of a 1-2 finish in the championship.

Things became more tense last week after Perez crashed out of the Mexico City Grand Prix without completing a single lap. Rumours then emerged that Red Bull could be looking at Alonso or Daniel Ricciardo as possible replacements for next season.

What's the contract situation?

Alonso is currently contracted to Aston Martin until the end of next season, and the team won't be keen on letting go of their ace. He is driving alongside Lance Stroll, who has been suffering a dip in form this year that has put his father and team owner Lawrence Stroll under a lot of pressure.

Meanwhile, Perez is also still under contract with Red Bull, and team principal Christian Horner has not said anything to imply that the seat is in jeopardy. However, there have been unconfirmed reports stating that Perez has been given an ultimatum: either he gets second place, or he's out.

Those reports intensified in Mexico, after Perez made an ambitious lunge into the first corner that led to a crash with Leclerc. The Ferrari survived, but the Red Bull was forced to retire, leaving Hamilton with the opportunity to close the gap in the championship.

Alonso has also been suffering a dip in form

Meanwhile, Alonso is even more annoyed by the rumours amid the disappointment of how the final half of the season has played out for him. Aston Martin was the certified dark horse at the beginning of the campaign, with the Spaniard securing six podium finishes in the first eight races of 2024.

Alonso was sitting in a strong third place in the championship before suddenly facing a drop in performance in the car that allowed him to slide down to fifth in the standings. Coupled with a Mercedes and McLaren resurgence, Aston Martin is suddenly back in the midfield.

Alonso said: "We are not as competitive as we wanted and we all try to get to our best level, which is not the one we are showing now."

He added that the team is currently unhappy but he seems determined to stick with them through the growing pains. "Obviously we are not happy, (team principal) Mike (Krack) is not happy, no one is happy with the current form.

"But at the same time, as I said a few races ago, this team was 250 people two years ago and now we are in this transition to be hopefully a contender for the future - 800 people, new factory, seven podiums this year, 200 points more than last year. These kinds of things which are not the current form."

He looked at the bright side, saying that overall, "2023 has been a super season" for Aston Martin.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo has also denied that he has had conversations with Red Bull team bosses about the possibility of replacing Perez.