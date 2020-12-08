As the mysterious monolith mayhem continues to steal headlines around the world, another one has just appeared in the Netherlands. The new obelisk was found by hikers Sunday on a private land near the Kiekenberg nature reserve in the Oudehorne, a village in the northern Friesland province.

Dutch Forestry Commission spokesman Imke Boerma said :

"We know that it was probably placed this weekend because some hikers who were walking there found it, but we don't know how it got there."

Rangers checked out the object Monday morning and are still seeking for clues to its origin.

Photos have popped up all over Dutch media showing the metal monolith with a dull silver-coloured surface and standing next to an icy puddle surrounded by frost on the ground.

In an article on Newsweek, local broadcaster Omrop Fryslan said the metal structure was not shiny like the other monoliths that have been appearing in the US, Romania and England, but it was similar in shape, height and width.

He added speculations that the obelisk could be a stunt by a "New Year's Eve Club" tradition in the north of the Netherlands in a bid to draw attention to a village or association. However, the hiker who first spotted the monolith said there was no such club in the area.

Fryslan also said the object could have been there for some time since a good amount of ice has formed around the structure.

Another mysterious metal monolith is found: The Netherlands #monolith #monolithmystery pic.twitter.com/qIey4odrWv — Marijn van den Berg (@marijn_2004) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile in the US, suspicion has fallen on an art collective called "The Most Famous Artist", which is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The group has claimed credit for the monoliths in Utah and California as they posted an image of the Utah monolith with a £34,000 price tag attached to it.

Matty Mo, founder of "The Most Famous Artist" collective spoke up when he heard about the Isle of Wight's version:

"The monolith is out of my control at this point. Godspeed to all the aliens working hard around the globe to propagate the myth."

While metal monoliths are currently having a moment, another monolith has also found its way in front of Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop in Pittsburgh.

Christopher Beers, the owner of the Candy Shop says he commissioned a colleague to construct the 10 foot metal structure as a way to lure in customers to his shop and other small businesses around the area.