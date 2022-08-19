The drought in the US has uncovered the ugly secrets of Lake Mead, with another set of human remains resurfacing within a span of a few weeks.

The fifth set of human skeletal remains were found in the lake on Monday around Swim Beach in Nevada, near Las Vegas, according to the National Parks Service. The first set of human remains were found in a barrel on May 1 earlier this year. The barrel was found partially buried in mud in the lake.

The barrel was discovered by Shawna Hollister and her husband when they were docking their boat at Hemenway Harbour, on the lake's southwestern coast. The remains are believed to belong to a homicide victim from the late 1970s to early 1980s.

The Park rangers, along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have launched an investigation following the latest discovery.

In addition to the human remains, a World War II boat has also resurfaced due to low water levels in the lake, per a report in The Independent.

BREAKING: A fifth set of human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead. pic.twitter.com/RsIPDqhLgn — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) August 16, 2022

The boat used to lie 185 feet below the water's surface. It still has some armour plating, and was used to survey the Colorado River decades ago. The boat was eventually sold to the marina and had been lying in the river after it sank years ago.

The lake's water levels have dropped to a historical low. According to Southern Nevada Water Authority, "the Colorado River Basin is experiencing the worst drought in recorded history." The lake is currently at about 27% of its capacity and a forecast has said that it could drop by more than 26 feet by next July.

A study by the Bureau of Reclamation recently stated that the lake is expected to reach such low water levels that the government may have to declare a water shortage in the Southern Nevada region.