The cast and crew of Marvel's "Eternals" reportedly had quite the scare when an unexploded bomb was found on the set of the movie, which is partly being filmed in the Canary Island of Fuerteventura.

According to multiple reports, the bomb, previously referred to as an "unidentified object," was discovered where second-unit production was taking place. Workers were immediately asked to evacuate the set, per safety protocols, so the explosives experts can do their job. They assessed the situation and eventually deemed the area safe for filming to continue.

There were reports that claimed "Eternals" cast members Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were on the set when the bomb was discovered. They were quickly ushered out of the set and taken to a safe area on the island.

However, a source told Fox News that no one from the cast was at the Fuerteventura set when the explosive was found. However, it caused momentary panic for the crew.

"It was obviously terrifying — the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed," a source at the set told The Sun.

The insider contradicted other reports that claimed the cast was not on site when the discovery happened and added that "some of the biggest stars of the world were on set." It is unclear who found the object or how it got on the island. It is believed though, that the bomb is a World War II relic and a remnant from a nearby alleged Nazi base on the Spanish island.

Marvel's new superhero movie is led by Jolie as Thena and Madden as the openly-gay character, Ikaris. The star-studded flick also includes Salma Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan, and Korean actor Ma Dong-Seok as the Forgotten One, to name a few. Madden's "Game of Thrones" co-star, Kit Harington, was recently confirmed as a new addition during Disney's D23 Expo fan event in August.

Marvel's "Eternals" is set for release on Nov. 6, 2020. The film is based on the 1976 comic book written by Jack Kirby, which sees aliens called The Celestials experimenting on humans. The aliens created two groups of humans based on their superpowers: The Eternals and the villainous race, The Deviants.