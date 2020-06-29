Finn Wolfhard likens "Stranger Things" to the "Harry Potter" films because viewers are practically watching the actors grow up before their eyes.

Wolfhard talked about how the Netflix show is similar to the "Harry Potter" movies in how it shows character growth. He said the series has the "Harry Potter effect" because you can "see how the characters and the actors grow up over time."

The Netflix show captured the actors from when they started at a young age to their teenage years. Now, they have gone on to do other projects, with the 17-year-old Wolfhard having landed roles in the horror films "It: Chapter Two" and "The Turning" as well as a lead role in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." He is also set to appear in "Rules for Werewolves," a horror-thriller based on the book by Kirk Lynn.

"Stranger Things" will eventually end and rumours have it that it will stop at Season 5 or Season 4. Despite it coming to end, the Canadian actor said that his character, Mike Wheeler, is a part of him.

"Definitely when 'Stranger Things' ends, it is not going to feel like it didn't happen or that Mike isn't a part of me still," Wolfhard told The Hollywood Reporter.

As to how he feels saying goodbye to the show, he admitted that "it will be bittersweet." But he cannot think of the end just yet, since there is still "a lot of work to do" for "Stranger Things" Season 4, including resuming production. Filming stopped after Netflix hit pause because of the pandemic.

Wolfhard said that it was already "perfect" how they were ahead of schedule with the filming in Atlanta, which never happened before, "because there's never a realistic approach to scheduling." But then the pandemic hit and he said it made everyone sad because they had to stop and go home. Now, they do not know when filming will resume. Because of the delay, the release of "Stranger Things" Season 4 may have to be pushed back instead of coming out early next year.