Filming for "Bridgerton" season 2 has finally started with Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and his on-screen love interest Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma, spotted at a horse race.

Set photos leaked online show the pair seemingly enjoying each other's company as they cheered from the stands. At one point, both shared the same serious reactions as they focused their attention on the action on the tracks.

In another photo, Ashley's Kate can be seen without her gloves so she can whistle while Bailey's Anthony is pictured with his mouth wide open. Joining the pair on the horse race are the other Bridgerton siblings. Colin (Luke Newton), Benedict (Luke Thompson), and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) were there too, as well as the matriarch of the family Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell).

Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) was also pictured along with Charithra Chandran, who plays Kate Sharma's younger sister Edwina in "Bridgerton" season 2. The photos, according to Twitter user Bridgerton Fancast, were for a scene at Royal Ascot.

Season 2 of the Shonda Rhimes series will shift focus away from the love story between Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). It will revolve around the romance between Kate and Anthony as the instalment tells of the viscount's search for a suitable wife following a failed relationship with Siena (Sabrina Bartlett) in season 1.

The second season will follow the second book in Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" series, the "Viscount Who Loved Me." In it, Anthony no longer believes in love as Bailey puts it in his interview with British Vogue, "he's reached a point where he genuinely believes that love will never happen for him."

Given the shift in the storyline, it was only fitting that Page left the series given that the Duke of Hastings and Daphne already got their happy ending in season 1. Dynevor will reportedly still make cameo appearances although she was obviously missing in the set photos.

As to what fans can expect from "Bridgerton" season 2, Bailey teased it will be "mad and it's brilliant." It will "just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive." He said there will be "loads of little Easter Eggs for all of the characters."