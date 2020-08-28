The Apple Watch is still the top-selling smartwatch for several years in a row. Even though the Cupertino tech group was not the first to market one, this wearable technology remains a difficult market segment for others to find success. Innovative offerings from Samsung such as its latest Galaxy Watch 3 might have convinced some consumers to check out other alternatives. Fitbit is the latest to tease something new called the Sense. It packs new features that would likely appeal to those who follow an active lifestyle.

Right now, what makes the new Apple Watch models so attractive are health-oriented functions. These include activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, fall detection, and ECG. However, it is still missing some key features such as blood oxygen levels and sleep tracking – both of which are rumoured to become available in a software update. The Fitbit Sense, on the other hand, seems to have all these out of the box save for one which will be activated via a software update that will follow.

9to5Google notes that similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the ECG function of the Fitbit Sense needs to be permitted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In 2016, the company acquired Pebble but is now in the process of being bought by Google. The latter has struggled in the wearable niche for a while now and hopes to bolster it with its planned acquisition.

So far, the Apple Watch is the only FDA-approved device with an integrated ECG. Nevertheless, Fitbit Vice President Larry Young claims that the Sense is already in the "final review" phase, according to the government agency. He believes the health feature should be cleared for use in time for the holidays. The $329.95 Fitbit Sense is currently available for preorder with a shipping date set for Sept. 25, 2020.

There are two colourways on offer: Carbon/Graphite Stainless Steel and Lunar White/Soft Gold Stainless Steel. Aside from its ECG, the device boasts a stress management option and skin temperature measurement. It flaunts a stainless-steel construction, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and an AMOLED display. The Fitbit Sense sports a better battery performance which is rated up to six days on a single charge.