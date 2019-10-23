"The Flash" season 6 episode 4 airs next week and with "Crisis on Infinite Earths" approaching fast, things look quite terrifying for the team. Moving forward, the series will focus on Barry Allen and Iris preparing the team for the upcoming catastrophe that could leave Barry dead. Here is everything we know so far about the fourth chapter of the sixth season of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 4.]

The upcoming episode of "The Flash" season 6 is titled "There Will Be Blood" and it has got us worried about our fan-favourite characters. In the episode aptly titled, the big bad Ramsey Rosso, also known as Bloodwork, will take the centre stage. Ramsey's transformation may not be complete. He realises his full potential and what he is capable of.

The official synopsis for "The Flash" season 6 episode 4 suggests that Ramsey will acquire some new superpowers. There is nothing that can stop him as he gains new deadly abilities that will put an end to the last ounce of humanity left in him. Meanwhile, fans know that Barry and Ramsey are facing similar circumstances. While Ramsey is dying of same cancer that killed his mother, Barry may meet his fate during the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths".

At the same time, Cisco is ready to go to any lengths to save Barry and devises a plan to do so. This disrupts Barry's plan to prepare Cisco for the world without him.

The latest promo of "The Flash" season 6 episode 4 suggests that it will be a "Halloween" episode in its true sense. Spooky and gory as Bloodwork goes on a killing spree.

"To live I have to kill," Bloodwork says in the trailer.

As revealed earlier, by showrunner Eric Wallace, the big bad of this season is possibly the "most personal villain" in The Flash universe. Hence, there is enough reason for everyone to be afraid of what's coming next.

"The big bad this season, if we can do our jobs right, will be the most personal villain the Flash has ever faced emotionally since Eobard Thawne," Wallace told Entertainment Weekly. Because this year's big bad is facing kind of the same circumstances Barry Allen is going through, it's going to bring them closer together in a darker way than villains that perhaps we've seen in the last few seasons."

"The Flash" season 6 features Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork and Carlos Valdes as Cisco.

"The Flash" season 6 airs Tuesdays on The CW.