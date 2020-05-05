"The Flash" season 6 comes to a close with an untimely finale next week. Due to coronavirus outbreak, the show had to shut down production and will now use episode 19 as the final episode of the abridged season 6. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6 episode 19. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

For the most part of the season, the real Iris has been trapped in Mirrorverse by Eva and she was replaced by an imposter who tried to weaken The Flash. In the finale for the sixth season of the series, the long-standing storyline will come to an end when Barry springs into action to rescue his wife.

"The Flash" season 6 episode 19 is titled "Success is Assured" and will see the series' two superheroes Barry Allen and Ralph, the Elongated Man, take actions to save their wives. According to the synopsis, Barry will put everything on the line to liberate Iris from Mirrorverse. And Ralph goes after his estranged wife Sue to stop her from making an irreversible mistake.

"Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life," reads the official synopsis on Spoiler TV.

Even though episode 19 is not the originally planned finale, fans would agree that it sounds perfect for the final episode. Speaking to CBR, showrunner Eric Wallace explained how the pandemic impacted the length of season 6 and upcoming season 7. As per the report, it is confirmed that Barry will get back his speedster powers and he will help Iris escape from the Mirrorverse.

Wallace said that the season finale is like "big movies." Nevertheless, turns and twists are expected along the way.

"So I look at graphic novel number two, which is what we're in the middle of now, as a movie with a three-act structure: Act One, Act Two, Act Three. That's exactly what the end of this season, fortunately for us, has become, because Episode 6.19 was the end of Act Two. So it ends with our heroes at their lowest point, but realizing there's a little light at the end of the tunnel. There will be a little cliffhanger," Wallace explained.

In addition, episode 19 is one of the "biggest episodes" of the season featuring one of the "biggest battles."

"It's kind of exciting amidst all this tragedy," Wallace added.

"The Flash" season 6 finale airs Tuesday, May 12 on The CW.