"The Flash" season 6 is set to air the third hour of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the annual Arrowverse crossover. This will be the last episode of the year of The CW series. Following this, Grant Gustin and Candice Patton starrer show will go on a winter break. No new episode will air until next year. So, do you want to know when it will be back? Read on.

After featuring "The Flash's" hour of "Crisis," the show will take a long hiatus during the holiday season and return next year in February. Arrowverse fans will have to wait a bit longer for the return of "The Flash" season 6. While "Arrow" and "Legends of Tomorrow" resume its run earlier in January, "The Flash" will have delayed midseason premiere. This is simply because "Arrow" will be wrapping up the series in its eighth season with a two-hour event, featuring Arrow finale preview and Arrow series finale running from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Therefore, the show will remain preempted and return to its original time slot on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, for season 6 episode 10 titled "Marathon."

Fans are particularly more concerned about the return of the show because of the consequences of the "Crisis." The original comic book story behind the crossover ends with the deaths of Barry Allen and Supergirl and the destruction of the multiverse.

Previously, in an interview with ComicBook, "The Flash" star Grant Gustin confirmed that Barry will bite the dust as a result of his fight against Anti-Monitor.

"I've been teased a lot from our guys what it's going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn't know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone's gonna die," said Gustin.

Meanwhile, the big reveal was made early in the sixth season of the series. This has left fans wondering about the future of "The Flash."

The third hour of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" is almost upon us. Let's hope it gives us clarity about the future of The Flash team.

"The Flash" airs Tuesdays on The CW.