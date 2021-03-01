Police discovered the body of a Florida golfer in a golf club pond whom they believed died from drowning. The authorities stated that he was most likely searching for his lost ball.

A news release from Pinellas County Sheriff's Office stated that 74-year-old Hermilo Jazmines and his friend went to the East Lake Woodlands Country Club to play golf. At about 7:37 a.m., the deceased teed off at hole number three. He was last seen was near the green, apparently looking for his golf ball. His golf cart was found on the cart path while his putter was discovered lying on the ground close to the water.

The Oldsmar Fire Department did a search at the edge of the pond. Deputies also searched the wooded areas near the woods. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's dive team also responded to the search for the missing golfer and was able to locate the body of Jazmines in the water near the area where his putter was found.

According to investigators, the evidence they have found so far leans towards the possibility that Jazmines fell into the water, then drowned. Friends of Jazmines, in statements given to the deputies, stated that the old man likes searching the course for lost golf balls.

Authorities stated that the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the victim. They want to determine the cause of death, as well as the manner how the victim died. At the moment, the cause of death does not seem to appear suspicious.

It would seem that the sport was hit by a number of accidents lately, those that capture the attention of social media users and the world. One of which was the accident that a legendary golf player figured in recently.

Tiger Woods, one of the most well-known golfers in the world, figured in a car crash where he sustained serious leg injuries. ESPN noted that the 45-year-old golfer underwent a lengthy surgery and is still hospitalised in Southern California.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Woods recently tweeted a message of thanks after he saw that so many players were wearing his trademark colour, Sunday red, as they played in the WGC-Workday Championship's final round.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time," he said.