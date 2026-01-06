Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty went on an explosive rant after the Baltimore Ravens' latest defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, delivering a brutal takedown of kickers that stunned listeners and reignited a long-running NFL debate.

Reacting to the loss during a fiery on-air exchange, Canty branded the game 'disgusting' and vented his fury over how missed kicks once again proved decisive, arguing that specialist errors had overshadowed everything else on the field.

Speaking on ESPN Radio's UnSportsmanLike alongside Evan Cohen and Michelle Smallmon, Canty did not hold back.

In a clip later shared on X, he declared that kickers 'are not football players and they're barely even people' — a jaw-dropping remark sparked by a match in which failed kicks swung momentum and ultimately shaped the final outcome.

The comments struck a nerve as they tapped into a familiar frustration among fans and former players alike, with Canty openly questioning why games at the highest level continue to hinge on specialists under pressure.

For Canty, the anger was also personal. A former Raven from 2013 to 2015, he admitted it was painful to watch his old team stumble against their fiercest rivals. He argued that Baltimore squandered chances to punish Pittsburgh, even after the Steelers themselves struggled with kicking issues.

Instead, Canty said, the Ravens' inability to capitalise turned missed opportunities into a costly collapse — one that left him furious and unwilling to soften his verdict on the role of kickers in the modern NFL.

That was a DISGUSTING football game last night. @ChrisCanty99 on the Ravens Steelers game. pic.twitter.com/rQ6x6HgxYA — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) January 5, 2026

The Crucial Role of Kickers in American Football

Kickers hold a unique and often underappreciated position in American football, responsible for scoring points through field goals and extra points, as well as handling kickoffs and punts in some cases. Unlike other players who engage in physical confrontations on every play, kickers typically enter the field for specific, high-pressure situations.

A successful field goal can secure a win, while a miss can lead to defeat, as seen in countless NFL games.

In the Ravens-Steelers clash, kickers were central to the drama. Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell botched an extra point, keeping the door open for Baltimore to advance to this year's playoffs.

However, Ravens kicker Tyler Loop then shanked a crucial field goal attempt from under 50 yards, sealing their fate. Such moments amplify the mental fortitude required for the role, where precision under duress is paramount.

Kickers must contend with adverse weather, crowd noise, and the weight of team expectations, often without the camaraderie of regular on-field involvement. Despite their specialised skills, they are frequently scapegoated for losses, fuelling perceptions like Canty's that they exist on the fringes of the 'real' game.

THE GAME OF THE MISSED KICK! ROOKIE TYLER LOOP MISSED THE GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL FOR BALTIMORE! ❌



Steelers beat Ravens, 26-24!



First, a Chris Boswell missed extra point to keep the door open, THEN THIS! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KQnMeG8uPv — BlitzBuzz (@BlitzBuzzX) January 5, 2026

Mixed Fan Reactions and the Kicker Conversation

The video clip of Canty's rant quickly garnered attention on social media, with fans and analysts weighing in on his hyperbolic statement. Some Steelers supporters revelled in the schadenfreude, mocking Canty's evident bias as a former Raven.

Others defended kickers, pointing out their contributions to team success and the unfairness of diminishing their humanity. Michelle Smallmon, in the segment, acknowledged anticipating Canty's hatred for the kicking-dominated finish, adding a layer of banter to the discussion.

Canty's comments reflect a longstanding divide within football culture, where linemen and other 'trench' players view specialists with scepticism. Yet, as the NFL evolves, kickers like Justin Tucker, who has a storied career with the Ravens, prove their value through record-breaking accuracy.

Ultimately, Canty's outburst, while provocative, sparks conversation about respect for all positions on the field. In a league where every role contributes to victory, dismissing kickers overlooks their integral part in the spectacle of American football.

The game, for all its physicality, hinges on moments of finesse that can turn heroes into villains in an instant.