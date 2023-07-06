London, United Kingdom - July 18, 2023 - Foreign Investment Network Limited (FIN) Group, the esteemed representative of Forbes Best of Africa, is excited to unveil the INVITATION: A Night of Prestige, featuring the FIN/Forbes Best of Africa Awards Reception, Celebration of Mandela's Legacy, and the captivating Kiribaku Art Exhibition.

This grand event will bring together distinguished individuals, cultural icons and artists to celebrate Africa's achievements, honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela, and immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Kiribaku art.

The highlight of the evening will be the FIN/Forbes Best of Africa Awards Reception, which recognises exceptional individuals and companies that have made significant contributions to the growth and development of Africa.

Esteemed guests, including influential leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and artists, will gather to celebrate outstanding achievements across sectors such as governance, investment, trade, industry and commerce, technology, finance, healthcare, entertainment, and environmental sustainability. The Best of Africa Awards serves as a platform to inspire a new generation of African trailblazers and foster business and investment opportunities.

The Award Reception will take place on:

Date: 18th July 2023

Time: 5:30 pm

Venue: Waldorf Hilton Hotel, Aldwych London, United Kingdom

The event will honour a distinguished list of dignitaries, including Senator (Dr) Akume SGF, Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, Lord John Bird OBE (Member of the House of Lords, UK), Dr Wafik Mustafa (Chairman, British Arab Network), Duchess Niveen Garmal (UN peace Ambassador), Rajesh Agrawal (Deputy Mayor London), Rabrinda Limachane (Businessman and Philanthropist), Rt. Hon Paul Scully (Under Secretary of State Technology, London), and many other prominent figures from the African continent and leaders of the African business communities.

Distinguished Ambassadors and High Commissioners from across the globe will also be honoured during the event.

In addition to the awards reception, the INVITATION will also feature the Celebration of Mandela's Legacy, paying tribute to the remarkable life and enduring impact of Nelson Mandela. Attendees will reflect on his values of justice, equality, and freedom, which continue to shape Africa's collective conscience.

Complementing these prestigious events is the captivating Kiribaku Art Exhibition. Kiribaku art, a fusion of traditional African motifs and contemporary styles, will take attendees on a visual journey celebrating Africa's diverse cultures, histories, and artistic expressions. The exhibition will showcase an array of paintings, sculptures, installations, and multimedia artworks by both established and emerging African artists, eliciting a range of emotions and captivating the viewers.

H.E. Olayinka Fayomi, Chairman of Foreign Investment Network (FIN), emphasised the interconnectedness of art, legacy, and achievement at the INVITATION. By recognising exceptional achievements, honouring Mandela's legacy, and embracing the transformative power of art, this event showcases the richness and vibrancy of Africa. The INVITATION inspires a collective vision for Africa's future, cherishing its heritage, embracing innovation, and fostering creativity in all its forms.

Moreover, Foreign Investment Network Limited (FIN) is hosting the FIN Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition on the same day, July 18th, 2023. This conference serves as a platform for government officials, industry leaders, investors and entrepreneurs to gather and explore potential collaborations in Africa's oil and gas sector. With a focus on promoting technological advancements, innovation, and sustainable practices, the conference aims to attract foreign investment and drive economic growth in Africa's oil and gas industry.

The FIN Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition will take place at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel, Aldwych London, United Kingdom, from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Mr Dominic Ajayi, Chief Operating Officer of Foreign Investment Network (FIN), highlighted the presence of distinguished speakers, including government officials, industry experts, and renowned personalities, who will share insights and discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the African oil and gas sector.

The INVITATION is an unforgettable evening that not only honours the present but also inspires a collective vision for Africa's future. It brings together Africa's brightest minds, influential figures, and creative talents to celebrate achievements, honour legacies, and embrace the transformative power of art.

For media inquiries and press passes, please contact: https://finoilandgas.com/the-invitations/

About Foreign Investment Network Limited (FIN) Group:

Foreign Investment Network Limited (FIN) is the esteemed representative of Forbes Best of Africa. With a commitment to fostering economic growth and development in Africa, FIN connects global investors with lucrative opportunities on the continent. Through events, conferences, and strategic partnerships, FIN plays a pivotal role in driving investment and shaping the future of Africa.