Avenix Fzco, a fintech company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has recently unveiled Forexigo, their latest automated trading system designed for the forex market. This forex robot specifically targets trading activities in two key financial instruments: Gold (XAUUSD) and the British Pound/US Dollar (GBPUSD) currency pair.

Algorithmic Trading Engine

Forexigo integrates with the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, a widely used trading interface in the forex industry. The system operates on a 30-minute (M30) timeframe for both Gold and GBPUSD markets, employing proprietary algorithms to analyse market conditions and execute trades based on specific criteria.

The Forex robot's analytical capabilities encompass several key areas. It utilises price action data and incorporates technical indicators such as Moving Averages to identify market trends. Forexigo also performs oscillator checks to evaluate market conditions before trade entry. The system is programmed to recognize particular candlestick formations, focusing primarily on bullish and bearish engulfing patterns.

To enhance its precision, Forexigo implements a filtering mechanism for candle patterns. This feature reduces false signals by concentrating on market setups that align with the system's trading parameters.

Trade Implementation and Safety Protocols

Forexigo's trade execution process involves a multi-step verification procedure before opening a position. The system initiates buy trades upon identifying bullish engulfing patterns, while bearish engulfing patterns trigger sell trades.

Avenix Fzco has incorporated several risk management features into Forexigo's architecture. Each trade is automatically assigned a stop loss to mitigate potential losses. The take-profit levels are asset-specific, with Gold trades employing a different ratio than GBPUSD trades.

As an additional risk control measure, the forex robot limits open positions. It allows for a specified number of concurrent open positions for Gold trading and a separate limit for GBPUSD trading. Moreover, Forexigo implements global stop levels, providing extra protection for trading capital against unexpected market fluctuations.

Software Evolution and Performance Tuning

According to Avenix Fzco, Forexigo has undergone an extensive optimization process utilising historical tick data dating back to 2016. This process involved collaboration with Thinkberry SRL, which supplied the Tick Data Suite to refine Forexigo's performance.

The forex robot's programming allows users to alternate between trading Gold and GBPUSD, offering flexibility to adapt to varying market conditions or align with individual trading strategies.

User Guidance and Informational Materials

Avenix Fzco states that Forexigo is accompanied by comprehensive documentation to assist users in understanding and implementing the Forex robot. The company also mentions the availability of customer support to address user inquiries and concerns related to the software.

About Avenix Fzco

Financial technology company Avenix Fzco is situated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, focusing on creating software for foreign exchange trading. Automated trading solutions that work with MetaTrader 4 are the company's main focus. The strategy employed by Avenix Fzco is to equip their forex robots with tools for market analysis and risk management.

Incorporating new trading technology and being responsive to shifting market conditions are two of the primary goals of the company's forex bots. Forex enthusiasts interested in automated trading solutions can find more information about Forexigo and try it out on the Avenix Fzco website.