Colton Underwood is making a reality TV show based on his life after coming out as gay during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts.

The unnamed project is said to be an unscripted series with multiple episodes. Sources for Variety said it focuses on the former "Bachelor" star "living his life publicly as a gay man" and that it will air on Netflix. A person familiar with the series claimed the theme will revolve around his "identity as an athlete and gay man."

It is believed to be currently in production and that Underwood has had a film crew following him around the past few weeks. One of his friends, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, will reportedly make appearances in the show, as well as other prominent members of the LGBTQ community.

Further details about the Netflix series remain scant including its release on the streaming platform. The 29-year old also remained tight-lipped about the project when TMZ caught up with him in New York City after his interview with Roberts aired.

Instead, Underwood shared what he is feeling after coming out as gay. With a big smile on his face, he said he feels "awesome and free and happy." He shared that "it's all been great, it's all been love" from people who accepted his sexuality.

In his pre-taped interview with Roberts that aired Wednesday on "Good Morning America," Underwood confessed that he "ran from myself for a long time."

"Coming out" can be a terrifying, uncomfortable, and traumatizing experience because we still live in a world where we are made to fear the consequences of living freely. Let that sink in. So happy for @colton Underwood. His courage will undoubtably save lives today. ♥️ https://t.co/gAaYldPD9a

"And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know," he admitted as he said that he is "still nervous" but acknowledged that "it's been a journey for sure."

The former professional football player shared that coming out as gay made him "emotional in, like such a good, happy, positive way." He considered it "the happiest and healthiest" he has ever been after having to struggle with his sexuality growing up. Underwood told Roberts that he even contemplated suicide but decided to take control over his life after he had an epiphany.