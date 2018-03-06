Former Barcelona star Deco has backed Arthur Melo to be a success at the Nou Camp if the current Gremio midfielder finally completes his proposed transfer to the La Liga giants.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been tipped to join Barcelona since early in December he was photographed with a Blaugrana shirt alongside club technical secretary Fernandez after the Catalans' chief travelled to South America to watch him in action during the two-legged Copa Libertadores final between his side and Lanus.

Arthur took the opportunity to impress Fernandez with both hands by producing a Man of the Match performance in the second leg of that final to lead his side to a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Reports in Spain since then have claimed that Barcelona have earmarked his signing as a priority for the future and last month Sport announced that the clubs reached an agreement in principle for Arthur to move to the Nou Camp in January 2019 for around €30m (£26.8m, $37.2m) plus €10m in add-ons.

On Monday (5 March) Gremio CEO Carlos Amodeo revealed that he had arrived in Spain and was set to meet with officials from Barcelona in order finalise the details of that deal.

Later Arthur himself said that he was waiting for the clubs to iron out the details of the agreement after admitting that he is "anxious" to complete the move to the Nou Camp.

"I'm anxious to go to Barça. Of course the situation generates anxiety. It's normal, but I've got my head in place. I've brought my family to be with me, it's an important moment and nothing's better than having your family by your side," Arthur said during Fan Day event with Gremio supporters as quoted by Sport.

"Now we have to wait. I am sure that everyone is working hard so that the situation has a happy ending. Everything is in the hands of the two clubs, I am convinced the deal will be good for all parties, that's the most important thing."

The clubs are yet to provide any update on the negotiations but Deco is convinced that Barcelona will be making a great signing if they finally complete the move.

"Above all, he has a great quality and that is the most important thing for a player linked with Barça. Playing at Barça is not easy and what is needed is to have the weapons to play on a team that control the ball and dominates the possession. Then you have to have that same quality to make the difference with the ball. I think Arthur has a class to do that with the Barcelona shirt and that's something that everyone can do," Deco said to Mundo Deportivo.

"He is a player who likes having the ball and that's something that is valued at Barça. He knows what to do with the ball. Despite being young, he is not afraid of the responsibility of being the player who shapes the game at Gremio and won't be scared about doing it at Barça. In addition to being skilful he is also strong so is not easy to beat him in the one on one."

"I think he could fit [at Barcelona] because he has the most important thing: quality. Despite his youth, Arthur is a great player who already knows what it is to compete at the highest level both at club level and at international level given that he won the Copa Libertadores with Gremio. That, considering his age, speaks of his level."