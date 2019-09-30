Sebastian Vettel's error and bad luck cost Ferrari the Russian Grand Prix, as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton secured yet another win. In the process, Hamilton moved one step closer to his sixth World Title. Vettel's lack of teamwork mentality led his teammate Charles Leclerc to lose the lead in the race.

In the end, Leclerc was yet again left out of a potential victory from pole position. Additionally, it also restricted Ferrari from winning four consecutive races despite their clear dominance over the weekend. This marked Hamilton's first victory in the last 4 races. Additionally, that was the Mercedes driver's 82nd career win, which also includes 4 Russian GP wins.

Ferrari initially planned to remove Hamilton as a threat. To do that, the team relied upon Leclerc, who was in pole position, to tow Vettel (3rd position) into the first corner. While Vettel did manage to overcome Hamilon, who was sitting in 2nd place, he also overtook his teammate.



Vettel took the lead away from Leclerc and refused to switch. What they were worried about (Hamilton) ended up haunting them in front of the finishing line.

There were some surprise changes to Ferrari's pre-race plans. Although a swap was expected earlier during the race, it didn't happen. The pre-race plan was for Leclerc to allow Vettel to move past him, which would give Ferrari the first and second positions.

Later, the German driver should have allowed Leclerc to yet again get past him. If things went according to plan, the wonder boy from Monaco would have finished first and Vettel second. This would have ensured that Ferrari would secure both the first and second positions in the race.

However, things didn't go smoothly once Leclerc was told that his teammate will allow him to again take the lead on the next lap. Vettel objected and kept pushing. He then told the team that Leclerc needed to go faster for the switch to happen.

According to BBC, Leclerc was very frustrated and couldn't stop himself from expressing his disgust over the team radio. He said, "You put me behind. I respect everything. We speak later."

Again, the team tried to convince Vettel to make the swap but the German didn't make it happen. when the pit stops came, the Ferraris came in before the Mercedes drivers. The Ferrari switch took place then thanks to an undercut, but Vettel's bad luck resulted in a complete disaster.

Once he left the pits, his car lost power and he was forced to stop. The retirement ended up in a safety car period, which the Mercedes drivers used to pit. In the end, the speed limit under the virtual safety car put Leclerc behind both Mercedes cars.

Two weeks from now, the Japanese Grand Prix will be held in Suzuka. With their two drivers colliding on each other's ego, Ferrari will certainly have some headaches ahead of the next race.