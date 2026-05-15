Forza Horizon 6 has officially begun rolling out in Early Access on 15 May 2026, ahead of its full global release on 19 May 2026, bringing players into a new open-world driving experience set across Japan. The launch introduces a major content update featuring seasonal progression systems, a 30-car Car Pass rollout, and the return of iconic JDM performance machines.

With demand surging during launch week, players are already racing to complete Festival Playlist challenges to unlock exclusive reward cars, including rare concept vehicles and high-performance tuner icons.

Early Access Across Xbox and PC

Forza Horizon 6 is now available in Premium Edition Early Access on Xbox Series X|S and PC, with additional access provided through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Premium Upgrade. The full release is scheduled for 19 May 2026, marking the global rollout of the latest entry in the long-running open-world racing series.

The game's opening chapter takes players to Japan, introducing a new Horizon Festival structure and expanded seasonal progression. Players gain access after earning their first Wristband, unlocking core activities such as road racing, stunt challenges, and photography-based events.

Festival Playlist System

At the centre of Forza Horizon 6 gameplay is the Festival Playlist, a rotating seasonal system that rewards players for completing structured objectives. Each week introduces new challenges and reward tiers, with two Seasonal Reward Cars available per series cycle.

The system expands on previous entries with additional challenge types designed to increase variety across events. Players earn points through races, stunts, and exploration tasks, with progression tied directly to unlockable vehicles, cosmetics, and badges.

Series History Rewards also introduce long-term incentives, offering exclusive cars based on cumulative Playlist Points collected over time. This encourages continued participation across multiple seasonal cycles.

Mazda Furai Headlines Exclusive Reward Cars

One of the most prominent unlockable vehicles in Series 1 is the 2008 Mazda Furai, a rare concept car powered by a modified 20B three-rotor Wankel engine running on ethanol. The vehicle is available after earning 80 Playlist Points, making it one of the standout early-game rewards.

Other key unlocks include the 2010 Nissan 370Z, the 1999 Toyota Altezza RS200 Z Edition, and the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR, all of which reflect Japan's performance car heritage. Additional seasonal rewards include the Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec, Subaru STI S209, and Toyota Corolla SR5, each tied to specific weekly milestones across the Festival Playlist.

Car Pass Introduces 30-Car Weekly Content Drop

Alongside the Festival Playlist, Forza Horizon 6 features a Car Pass delivering 30 new vehicles over four weeks. Available through Deluxe and Premium editions or as a standalone upgrade, the Car Pass adds weekly garage drops that expand the game's vehicle roster significantly during its early lifecycle.

Key additions include the 2024 Koenigsegg Gemera, the Nissan Skyline GT-R JTC Gr. A touring car, the Honda Civic Type R FD2, and a heavily modified Datsun 240Z carbon hill climb build. Each car is delivered directly into the player's garage upon release, allowing immediate access without in-game credit requirements.

Time Attack Car Pack Focuses on Competitive Builds

A separate Time Attack Car Pack introduces eight performance-focused vehicles designed for Japan's dedicated circuit events. The pack includes tuned builds such as the Honda Civic WTAC variants, the S2000 Time Attack specification, and high-performance Nissan and Toyota racing machines.

These vehicles are optimised for lap-based competition, emphasising precision driving and track performance across the game's new Time Attack circuits.

Series 2 Expands Horizon Decades Content

Looking ahead, Series 2 introduces the Horizon Decades Festival Playlist, expanding the seasonal structure with a focus on automotive history and evolution. A temporary Car Meet feature will also be introduced, alongside 10 additional Series Reward Cars.

The update continues the game's live-service approach, extending progression systems and maintaining a steady flow of unlockable content across future seasons.