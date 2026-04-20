Bandai Namco has officially confirmed Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 during DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2026, ending years of speculation surrounding the long-running series. The new entry is scheduled for release in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

The announcement also revealed a major shift in direction, introducing an entirely new world and storyline set in AGE 1000, marking one of the most significant changes in the franchise's gaming history.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Release Date Confirmed

The headline announcement from Battle Hour 2026 confirmed that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is in development and targeting a 2027 launch window. Unlike previous entries that focused heavily on time travel and established Dragon Ball history, the upcoming title will take players into a new era with an original setting.

The game is being developed for current-generation platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, signalling a full next-generation experience for fans of the Dragon Ball Xenoverse series.

The reveal trailer showcased a fresh world built from the ground up, indicating a broader scope for exploration and storytelling compared to earlier instalments.

Xenoverse 3 New Story Set

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 will be set in AGE 1000, a future timeline where West City has evolved into a large, central hub within a newly expanded world. According to details shared during the event, this setting will serve as the main base of operations for players as they progress through the story.

The narrative will introduce original characters created by Akira Toriyama, adding new layers to the Dragon Ball universe. Players will also become part of the 'Great Saiyan Squad', a new group that plays a key role in the unfolding events. The storyline will combine familiar Dragon Ball elements with a fresh direction, focusing on new alliances and evolving conflicts within this expanded world.

Gameplay Direction and Next-Generation Focus

While full gameplay details remain limited, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is expected to continue the series' action role-playing structure with enhanced world-building and mission-based progression. The emphasis on a new setting suggests a shift away from revisiting established timelines, instead allowing players to experience original events within a fully reimagined Dragon Ball universe.

West City's transformation into a central hub indicates a more interconnected world design, potentially offering expanded interaction and progression systems compared to previous titles in the series.

Battle Hour 2026 Reveals Wider Dragon Ball Game Updates

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The announcement formed the centrepiece of DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2026, a two-day global showcase highlighting upcoming projects across the franchise. Alongside Xenoverse 3, Bandai Namco also shared updates on several other titles.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will conclude its long-running support with FUTURE SAGA Chapter 4, arriving in Summer 2026 as its final DLC chapter. Meanwhile, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO introduced new playable characters including Vegeta (GT) and Trunks (GT), alongside a new solo mode titled Limit Breaker Journey. Dragon Ball FighterZ also continues its roster expansion with Goku (Super Saiyan 4, DAIMA) arriving as downloadable content.

The event also featured updates for Dragon Ball GEKISHIN SQUADRA, including a collaboration with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and the announcement of its first offline World Championship in Japan.

With Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 now officially in development, Battle Hour 2026 has set the stage for a new era of Dragon Ball gaming, combining fresh storytelling with continued support across existing titles.