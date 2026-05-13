'Grand Theft Auto 6' will launch worldwide on 19 November 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Its publisher Take-Two is now openly betting on artificial intelligence to keep future blockbusters like 'GTA 6' financially viable, chief executive Strauss Zelnick told Bloomberg.

'GTA 6' is already being talked about in industry circles as the most expensive entertainment product ever made. Analysts cited by Bloomberg estimate its combined development and marketing bill could reach between $1 billion and $1.5 billion by the time the game fully rolls out in 2026, overtaking big-budget films and even its own predecessor in the process.

Those numbers are eye-watering even for a company defined by mega-hits. 'GTA' is Take-Two's flagship franchise, but the publisher also controls other high-profile series such as 'BioShock' and 'Borderlands.' The fear inside the business is that if costs continue to climb at this rate, only a tiny handful of massive blockbusters will ever be greenlit, and everything else will be quietly squeezed out.

The Search for AI Safety Net

Speaking to Bloomberg, Zelnick did not try to pretend otherwise. 'GTA 6,' he conceded, is an 'expensive' game to make, even if Take-Two has not disclosed official budget figures or broken down how much is going towards development versus marketing.

What he did spell out is the pressure those budgets now exert across the board. 'We certainly can't deal with exponential growth – we probably can't even deal with linear growth – in production costs,' he said. In other words, if each new wave of games costs significantly more than the last, even a company with Take-Two's hit rate eventually runs into a wall.

The response, at least in theory, is to lean harder on new technology. Take-Two is 'exploring' whether AI could 'help us get there' in terms of reining in budgets for future projects that sit below 'GTA 6' in the pecking order. Zelnick's line is that there is a hard ceiling on how big series such as 'BioShock' and 'Borderlands' can become if the current cost trend continues. At some point, he suggested, 'certain titles can't get made.'

His insistence, though, is that Take-Two is not preparing to ask players to accept less game for their money. 'Certainly, our bet is not going to be to give consumers less. Our bet is not going to be make games lighter, shorter, worse,' he said. The hope, he added, is that AI and other tools can introduce 'more efficiencies' behind the scenes.

That leaves a narrow path: finding savings without hollowing out the level of detail and scope that fans now expect from a 'GTA' title. For Zelnick, the ambition is to give developers something close to unlimited financial and creative resources by providing more powerful technology, not fewer people or thinner ideas.

Will 'GTA 6' Shape AI in Games?

The stakes around 'GTA 6' itself are unusually high. The series has a history of redefining commercial expectations, and if the new game succeeds, it could more than justify its vast spend. That, in turn, would strengthen Zelnick's argument that giant investments still make sense for a select group of projects at the very top of the market.

At the same time, the CEO's comments hint at a quieter anxiety beneath the headline figures. If even a 'GTA'-sized juggernaut cannot escape conversations about cost control, what happens to mid-tier or more experimental games within the same portfolio? When he says everyone puts pressure on everyone, including themselves, that pressure inevitably runs down through studios, teams and individual developers trying to build something ambitious without blowing the budget.

Read more King Charles Praised By Rod Stewart For Putting 'Ratbag' Donald Trump 'In His Place' King Charles Praised By Rod Stewart For Putting 'Ratbag' Donald Trump 'In His Place'

For all the talk of AI, Take-Two has not announced any specific tools, partners or workflows. There is no breakdown of whether machine learning might affect character animation, testing, environment design or more administrative aspects of production. The company has also not addressed the debate within the wider industry over AI's impact on jobs and creative control, issues that are already causing friction among developers elsewhere.

What is clear is that 'GTA 6' is being positioned as both a crown jewel and a cautionary tale. It is the game that proves how far the medium has travelled in cultural reach and cost, and the game that may force its own publisher to rethink how big-budget development is structured in the years after its release.