The head developer at Riot Games is facing intense scrutiny after accidentally leaking streamer TrainwrecksTV's IP address during a public argument over a controversial Valorant ban.

Phillip Koskinas, the company's director of anti-cheat and widely referred to as the head developer overseeing Valorant's systems, shared a now-deleted screenshot containing the sensitive data in an exchange on X. The incident happened hours after the Kick streamer received a 31-day suspension and led him to end his live stream abruptly as concerns over his personal security mounted.

Read more 'More Open Than OpenAI': Anthropic Accidentally Leaks Claude Code, Triggering a Race to Replicate It 'More Open Than OpenAI': Anthropic Accidentally Leaks Claude Code, Triggering a Race to Replicate It

Dispute Over Player Ban

TrainwrecksTV, real name Tyler Niknam and co-founder of Kick, was penalised for allegedly engaging in rank manipulation during competitive play. He had queued in a five-stack party with streamers Prod, Sinatraa, Dapr and Hmanyontwitch. Riot maintained the violation involved more than friends simply playing on their own accounts.

An immortal-ranked player was said to have swapped onto shared lower-tier profiles to boost them, deliberately resetting Elo ratings against weaker opponents in what amounted to account sharing. The streamer voiced irritation on air, highlighting what he saw as inconsistent treatment of creators who invest heavily in the title through skin purchases and regular streaming.

Supporters quickly challenged the decision online, drawing the developer into the fray. The clarification came from Koskinas himself, who stressed the ban targeted specific boosting practices rather than casual group play, a distinction that has divided opinions across the gaming community and prompted heated discussions on platforms like Reddit's LivestreamFail.

Developer's Screenshot Blunder in Heated Exchange

Koskinas responded by posting evidence from Riot's internal anti-cheat tools. The screenshots aimed to show account swaps used to manipulate rankings. One image, however, included TrainwrecksTV's IP address. The post was deleted shortly afterwards but not before it circulated widely on Reddit and X.

This error triggered the backlash. Upon seeing the leak while broadcasting, TrainwrecksTV told his audience: 'Yo guys I have to go. I'll be back when I get everything situated.' The exposure has raised serious concerns about player data security, with fears of potential DDoS attacks or harassment targeting the streamer's operations.

Critics have labelled the move reckless for a senior figure responsible for safeguarding the game's integrity and enforcing fair play across millions of Valorant users. The episode has reignited debates about how anti-cheat teams handle sensitive player information during public disputes.

Community Backlash and Calls for Action

Verified streamer xQc amplified the controversy on X by sharing details of the exchange and tagging Riot Games' official accounts.

How is this employee of your company talking to dedicated players this way? @riotgames @RiotSupport @VALORANT The terms of service AND live support on the website state that @Trainwreckstv was within the TOS. Important evidence in comments pic.twitter.com/sAzjznwjxg — xQc (@xQc) May 9, 2026

Many in the community have called for the developer's dismissal, arguing the leak was unprofessional and potentially exposed the streamer to real-world risks.

Unconfirmed reports on gaming forums suggest TrainwrecksTV's circle is considering legal recourse over the privacy breach. Riot Games has issued no public comment as of 11 May, leaving the situation to simmer across social platforms and fuelling further speculation.The controversy highlights persistent friction between Riot and streamers regarding ban enforcement and data handling in Valorant.

With the competitive scene under constant scrutiny, such episodes risk further damaging player trust in the publisher's processes and its ability to maintain a level playing field without compromising privacy.