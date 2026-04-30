F1 returns from a five week intermission due to the Iran War and with thunderstorms, upgrades, and rule changes we could be in for a very unpredictable weekend.

Could the Weather Come in Play This Weekend?

According to BBC Sport, 'The forecast says there could be some rain on race day in Miami.'

'Temperatures across the three days of racing should be between 29C and 34C, with Friday's sprint qualifying and Saturday's 19-lap sprint event and main qualifying all set for sunny conditions.'

'Sunday's race, which starts at 4pm local time, could feature thundery showers and a gentle breeze.'

What About the New Upgrades and Rule Changes?

Discussing Ferrari being at least third fastest in Miami, Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer said on the F1 Nation podcast: 'Minimum third.'

'The gap behind is just too big at the moment, and I guess the question is: how good is McLaren's upgrade package versus Ferrari's,' Palmer said.

'Because they're basically just in an upgrade-off heading into Miami,' he continued.

'The Scuderia is known to be taking a significant upgrade package to the Miami International Autodrome this weekend; however, much of the focus has been on McLaren's new parts.'

'McLaren has already revealed that across the upcoming rounds in Miami and Canada, it will effectively introduce almost an entirely new MCL40,' according to RacingNews365.

F1 is also bringing some new rule changes based on comments from the drivers and teams from the first three races.

'The changes focus on returning the feel of driving in qualifying to a more conventional/natural "on the limit" one, and alleviating concerns about the dangers of excessive closing speeds when one car is deploying full energy and another is charging its battery,' according to BBC Sport.

The detail of these changes is complex, but Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies spoke for most F1 figures last week when he said: 'It's a good step forward. It's going in the right direction.'

The idea is to reduce the need for so-called 'lift and coast' in qualifying, as well as the time spent when the engine is charging the electrical motor at full-throttle, which in F1 jargon is known as 'super-clipping.'

Why Was F1 on a Five Week Break in the Middle of the Season?

F1 was supposed to race in Bahrain and in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in between the Japanese Grand Prix and Miami, but those races were ultimately canceled due to the Iran War.

There are fears that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's which take place in November and December might have to be canceled due to the War.

If the middle east is deemed safe by November F1 is looking to hold either the Bahrain or Saudi Grand Prix towards the end of the season.

The race schedule is as follows:

Friday, 1 May

First practice: 17:00-18:30

Sprint qualifying: 21:30-22:14

Saturday, 2 May

Sprint: 17:00-18:00

Qualifying: 21:00-22:00

Sunday, 3 May

Race: 21:00