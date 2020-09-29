France's most tattooed man was told to refrain from teaching nursery school after a parent complained about the way he looked. Sylvain Helaine is noted to be 100% tattooed from head to toe, along with his tongue and his eyeballs completely inked black. The child's parents complained to educational authorities which brought on school officials to tell him he can no longer teach that specific age group.

The parents claimed their three-year-old child experienced nightmares after seeing Helaine in school, the BBC wrote.

Formerly a kindergarten teacher at Docteur Morere Elementary School in Palaiseau, the 35-year-old teacher says he did not handle the class of the child whose parents complained about his looks. He still teaches in primary school where children are aged six years and older and reassured that his own students are "cool" with his inked appearance because they are all familiar and comfortable with him.

A spokesman for the local education authority said they had come to an agreement with Helaine to steer clear of teaching kindergarten saying his looks could be frightening for pupils under the age of six.

Helaine, who revels in the 460 hours he spent under the needle to complete his body art, said he had experienced very little issues with students and parents prior to the recent complaint.

While teaching private school in London at the age of 27, Helaine embarked on his journey of modifying his body by gradually covering himself with inked etchings which also included his head, face as well as his eyes and tongue. The procedure on his eyes required him to have it done in Switzerland, as this was illegal in France. He was going through what he calls an existential crisis at the time and has since claimed getting tattoos as his passion.

Despite the complaint, Helaine has no intentions of changing his career.

"I'm a primary school teacher ... I love my job," he said.

"Maybe when they are adults, they will be less racist and less homophobic and more open-minded," Helaine added.

His tattoos he hoped would teach his pupils to accept people who choose to live outside the confines of society's norms.

