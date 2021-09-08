If you're going to start a business, a positive mindset is a must. Self-doubt will impact your success, so there is no place for it on your journey to the top. Francis Volpe and Dr. Kami Parsa offer three tips to overcome self-doubt and bring your vision to life.

Don't Compare Yourself to Others

You are your own person, so when you compare yourself to others, you are not getting an accurate assessment. Everyone has a different professional journey, and most people have varying definitions of success. With a positive mindset, you can focus on what you can control, including your path to success. Stop thinking about the roads traveled by others, and put your energy into planning out your roadmap. Volpe and Dr. Parsa do look to several people for inspiration, but they draw a solid line between this and comparison.

Keep a Journal

Keeping a journal is a guiding light on your path to success. You can revisit events and thoughts and thus re-examine situations and differentiate between good and bad decisions. This gives you a chance to practice critical thinking and problem-solving skills by assessing how you could have or should have handled a situation. In this case, a journal might even serve as a handbook for inevitable problems. Volpe and Dr. Parsa keep journals for this very reason as they can refer to previous successes and missteps to make better decisions in the present and the future.

Have a Support Group

Part of success is surrounding yourself with like-minded people. Advice and constructive criticism are a big part of success, and you will likely find these in a supportive network of colleagues. There is also an opportunity to find a mentor, one of the most valuable resources a person can utilize on their professional journey. Volpe and Dr. Parsa call their network of colleagues an essential tool for brainstorming, guidance, and positive thinking. When they encounter moments of self-doubt, they have several people to go to for counsel, which makes a significant impact.

No matter how successful a person is, there will always be a moment where confidence slides a little. We are human and therefore fallible. Not to mention, we tend to be our own worst critics. In following these simple steps, Francis Volpe and Dr. Kami Parsa banish any self-doubt as quickly as it arises.