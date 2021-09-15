Georginio Wijnaldum has opened up about his Liverpool departure after settling in at his new club Paris Saint-Germain. The Dutch midfielder secured a free transfer this summer after failing to reach an agreement with the Anfield club.

The Netherlands international has now revealed that he was open to remaining with the Reds beyond this summer, but felt like he was not wanted by the 2020 Premier League champions. Wijnaldum was a key member of Jurgen Klopp's Premier League and Champions League winning squads.

"A few months ago, I wanted to stay at Liverpool, but without going into the details, I didn't get the feeling they wanted to keep me," Wijnaldum told French publication L'Equipe. "In these cases, you have to move forward. Barcelona came up."

After months of negotiations, the midfielder decided he was ready to call time on his career at Anfield. Wijnaldum spent six seasons in England, of which five were with Liverpool, where he established himself as one of the top goal scoring midfielders in Europe.

The 30-year-old was not short of suitors when he decided to leave Liverpool, confirming that he received offers from a number of top clubs across Europe. Initially, it looked like Wijnaldum was poised to join Barcelona after holding extensive talks, but PSG swooped in at the last minute to sign him following the midfielder's talks with the Ligue 1 club's manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"I was keen on the idea of signing for Barcelona. But the negotiations lasted a while and eventually PSG came forward," the Dutchman said.

Apart from Barcelona and PSG, Wijnaldum revealed talks with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan. However, PSG's promise of turning their squad into giant killers proved too strong in the end.

"There were discussions with Bayern Munich, but they started further back," he added. "I also spoke with Inter Milan, who made a very good impression on me, the sort that as a player you want to have."

"PSG went through the negotiations very quickly, and before we did so I spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo. They assured me that they wanted to build one of the best teams in Europe," he added. "The club showed their desire to have me. It was time for me to see something else."