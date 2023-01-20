The mayor of Amiens, in northern France, has requested for singer Madonna to loan them a painting that the city lost when Germany bombed it in 1918.

Brigitte Foure, the mayor of the city, posted a video on Facebook asking the pop star if she would let them borrow the painting.

She said that the 19th-century work, "Diana and Endymion" by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois went missing after World War I, and believes that the painting is now owned by the US pop star. She added that the painting was likely lent to the Amiens Museum by the Louvre before World War I, and was declared missing after the war.

What does @Madonna and my beloved city of Amien have in common? Diana and Endymion is an 1822 painting by Jérôme-Martin Langlois was exhibited in Amiens from 1878 but was thought to have been destroyed in 1918. Until La Madonna posted a photo of her with the painting ! pic.twitter.com/DqoJ4lk63V — Antoine 🐜 (@SirBAntMQ) January 17, 2023

"We do not dispute in any way the legal acquisition that you have made but we are candidates to be European Capital of Culture in 2028. So, I would like that on this occasion, this year, you could lend us your painting," Foure said in the video, adding that it would allow "the inhabitants to discover this work and enjoy it."

The artwork was sold to Madonna for $1.3 million at an auction in 1989. An art conservator noticed it in a photograph of her published in the magazine Paris Match.

This painting in the background was thought to have been destroyed in the bombing of Amiens’s fine art museum eight months before the end of the First World War.



It seems that @Madonna has it 😬 pic.twitter.com/c8JcNcDqdW — Trevor Coult MC (@TrevorCoultMC) January 19, 2023

It depicts the Roman goddess Diana looking lovingly at Endymion. It was commissioned by King Louis XVIII of France for a room in the Palace of Versailles. It was bought by the government in 1873.

Diana was the goddess of the moon, while Endymion was a young shepherd. It is said that she fell in love with him instantly when she saw him sleeping in a cave. She then cast him into an immortal sleep so she could adore him forever, the ancient poets wrote about the myth.

The painting, however, is 1.2 inches smaller than the original artwork. It also does not have the date of the work or the artist's stamp; therefore, the experts believe that it is either a copy or the original with the date and signature removed, according to Le Figaro.