There will be very few people who will bet against Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic to win the 2021 French Open. But Mats Wilander has made a bold claim to back 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner as a potential winner at Roland Garros.

Sinner is among the new generation of players that is very highly-rated, especially since making a stunning breakthrough after his professional debut in 2018. The Italian teenager has already claimed two ATP Tour titles, the ATP NextGen Finals title, a quarterfinal appearance at the 2020 French Open and was also in an ATP Masters Series final.

Nadal has spoken very highly of Sinner after their recent encounter in Rome and Wilander believes the youngster is capable of going all the way in Paris. The former world number one feels the 13-time French Open champion and Djokovic are more vulnerable this year.

Nadal has shown that he can be beaten on his favourite surface, losing to Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Masters and to Andrey Rublev in Monte Carlo. Same with Djokjovic, who is yet to win a title on clay this season, having lost in the early rounds in the Principality and at his home tournament in Belgrade.

Wilander believes the Big Three – Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic – are now finding it hard to keep up with the power of the younger players. The Swede, who is a three-time winner at Roland Garros, believes it is only the experience of knowing how to win five set matches that is keeping the veterans ahead of the chasing pack.

"I actually think Jannik Sinner can win it," Wilander said, as quoted on Tennis World USA. "I feel there is a chance because Novak and Rafa are more vulnerable every year, not in terms of losing necessarily but because the younger guys are hitting the ball so hard, most of them on both sides."

"They have big serves, and I think they are taking a bit of Rafa's and Novak's confidence away from them, leaving Roger, Rafa and Novak with the only ammunition left, which is the experience of playing five sets."

Wilander believes if the younger players can dent Nadal and Djokovic's confidence early in the two-week tournament, they will stand a chance to beat them in the later rounds. He believes the 20-time men's singles Grand Slam champion's game is based on building confidence as the tournament progresses to peak in the final.

"There's a chance that some of them will confront Nadal in the opening round and take the confidence away from him, especially if Rafa has to play a couple of challenging encounters in a row," Wilander added.

"Still, the youngsters know they can beat him, and that can open the door for someone like Jannik Sinner. The chances are not big; they weren't either when I won my first Roland Garros in 1982," the Swede said.