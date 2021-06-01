Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will get their French Open campaigns underway on Tuesday, and are well aware that they could face each other in the semi-finals this year.

The 13-time French Open champion and Djokovic were drawn into the same half owing to Nadal's number three seeding. The duo, who have contested three finals in Paris previously, are expected to potentially face off in the semi-finals this year.

Nadal claimed prior to the start of the Grand Slam at Roland Garros that he was not concerned about landing in Djokovic's half. While the Spaniard is keeping an eye on a potential match up with his great rival, he made it clear that his focus is on his upcoming matches, first of which is against Alexei Popyrin.

"He's young, he has the power. He has big shots. As always, I need to be ready for it," Nadal said, as quoted on the ATP Tour website. "I need to keep practising the next couple of days [to] try to be in the best shape possible for the beginning. I know every round is tough and I [always] respect every opponent. I respected everyone since the beginning of my career, and Popyrin is a dangerous one."

Nadal has a 100-2 record at Roland Garros and is the favourite player coming into the tournament. Despite losing early at the Monte Carlo and Madrid Masters, he picked up two titles in Barcelona and Rome ahead of his assault at a 14th French Open crown.

Djokovic, meanwhile, seems to have already mentally prepared for a clash with Nadal, who he has beaten at Roland Garros once in 2015. But the Serb also indicated that both of them have a number of obstacles to clear before they set up what will be the most anticipated match of the tournament.

"I know there's a buildup potentially for that matchup [against Nadal] in the semis," Djokovic said before the tournament. "There are a lot of obstacles to overcome for both of us. If we get there, of course I know what is expected [of] me and I know what I need to do."

Djokovic's first hurdle will be American Tennys Sandgren, whom he faces on Court Philippe Chatrier on Tuesday following Nadal's match against Popyrin.