Serena Williams has given her support to Naomi Osaka in the wake of the Japanese star's shock withdrawal from the French Open.

The four-time Grand Slam winner had initially decided to avoid media duties by citing her struggles with mental health. The French Open authorities immediately fined Osaka after she failed to show up for the press conference after her first round win. She refused to make contact even after organisers reached out to her before the start of the tournament to discuss her concerns.

However, following a warning from the all four Grand Slams about potential future suspensions, Osaka decided to pull out of the ongoing event at Roland Garros. She also spoke about her struggle with depression following her win at the US Open in 2018, and suggested that it will be better for the tournament if she withdraws altogether.

Williams, who beat Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round, only got to know about Osaka's withdrawal on the way to the press conference following her straight sets win. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was shocked to hear of the 23-year-old's withdrawal from the tournament and wished that she could "hug" her 2018 US Open final opponent.

"Honestly I just found out before I walked into the press conference, so that's the extent of it right now for me," Williams said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it's like. I've been in those positions."

"We have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I'm thick. Other people are thin. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to, in the best way she thinks she can."

Williams was not the only tennis legend to back Osaka's stance, with former greats Bille Jean King and Martina Navratilova also commending the Japanese star for speaking about her mental health issues publicly.

It’s incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression.



Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs.



We wish her well. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 31, 2021

I am so sad about Naomi Osaka.I truly hope she will be ok. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 31, 2021

However, Osaka also came in for some stinging criticism from British journalist and television personality Piers Morgan, who believes she is only using mental health as a way to get away from "legitimate media scrutiny". He was joined by former French Open winner Mats Wilander, who suggested that Osaka should withdraw if she cannot perform all her duties as a player.

"No, she's withdrawn because of the backlash to her attack on the tennis media for doing their job," Morgan wrote in light of Osaka's withdrawal, which came post his scathing column for the Daily Mail.