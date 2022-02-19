The transfer saga of Kylian Mbappe has been making headlines for the past year after Real Madrid's failed attempt to lure him away from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. Now, reports have come out stating that French president Emmanuel Macron is getting involved in the situation.

The tug-of-war between Ligue 1 giants PSG and Real Madrid was in the headlines once more due to their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash. The first leg was played last Tuesday, and Mbappe was at the centre of the action. His transfer situation was at the back of everyone's mind, and his goal against his potential future employers grabbed headlines.

PSG won the match 1-0 thanks to Mbappe's 94th minute stunner, but it was his enthusiastic celebration that had observers wondering if he is now more inclined to stay in Paris.

Mbappe will be out of contract at the end of the season, and is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. However, the manner of his celebration after scoring against Los Blancos provided a clue that his heart may still lie with PSG for the foreseeable future.

Spanish publication Diario AS claims that President Macron is backing PSG's bid to retain the forward, although the exact details have not been given. It is unclear exactly how the politician's support can help sway Mbappe, but it is still well worth noting.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that PSG has put forward an offer that will make Mbappe the highest paid player in world football. The Qatar-backed side can certainly afford it, and Real Madrid will not be keen on matching the rumoured offer of 1 million euro-a-week in wages.

Real Madrid are expected to make a move after the conclusion of the second leg between the two clubs on March 9, and it remains to be seen if any of these reports are actually true. One thing is for sure, Mbappe himself has said that his future is not yet decided and he will make a decision later in the season.