Two best friends are looking forward to playing Grand Theft Auto VI after secretly buying each other gift cards for the highly anticipated game on the same day, despite both facing financial difficulties.

The touching coincidence happened during a shopping trip, when one friend decided to surprise the other with a gift card to help him afford the game. However, the plan took an unexpected turn when his best friend revealed that he had secretly done exactly the same thing.

Friends Secretly Plan the Same Surprise

In the original post, the Reddit user explained that his best friend had been going through a particularly difficult time mentally. Knowing how much they both loved the Grand Theft Auto franchise, he wanted to do something that would lift his friend's spirits.

However, the gesture was not entirely straightforward. The poster revealed that he was also experiencing financial difficulties because of a chronic illness, Crohn's disease, which had left him dealing with expensive medical bills, surgeries and hospital stays.

With much of his salary going towards healthcare expenses, buying the game for himself was not something he could comfortably afford. Nevertheless, he decided that making his friend happy was worth the sacrifice.

During their shopping trip, he told his best friend that he had forgotten something inside the store. While his friend waited in the car, he secretly returned to purchase a gift card so that his friend could buy the game.

When he returned and presented the surprise, his friend was reportedly shocked. But the biggest surprise was still to come.

'BRO HAD LITERALLY TAKEN THE OPPORTUNITY'

After receiving the gift, the poster's best friend revealed that he had also purchased a gift card for him during the same shopping trip.

According to the post, the friend had taken advantage of the moment when the original poster was inside the store to approach the same employee and secretly buy the gift card.

Both men had independently come up with the same idea, visited the same shop and purchased the same kind of present without knowing what the other was planning.

The poster described the coincidence with disbelief, writing: 'WE BOTH SECRETLY DID THE EXACT SAME THING FOR EACH OTHER WITHOUT KNOWING IT.'

The unexpected exchange meant that both friends could look forward to playing the game, turning what began as an ordinary shopping trip into an unexpected birthday gift exchange.

A Birthday Made Special by Friendship

The timing made the moment even more meaningful, as the poster revealed that it was his birthday.

Despite their personal struggles, both friends had wanted to make the other happy. Neither had much money to spare, yet each had independently decided to spend what they could on something they knew the other would enjoy.

The poster expressed gratitude for having such a supportive friend, explaining that he genuinely did not think he would ever forget the experience. 'We're both struggling in our own ways, but we still wanted to make each other happy,' he wrote.

Looking Forward to Vice City Together

For the pair, the gift cards represent more than simply getting their hands on a new video game. They offer an opportunity to share an experience they have both been eagerly anticipating.

Grand Theft Auto VI, which takes players to the fictional state of Leonida and the familiar setting of Vice City, has become one of the most anticipated releases in gaming. The friends' story captures the excitement surrounding the game.

The poster ended his message with a cheerful reference to the game's setting, telling fellow fans to see them in Vice City.

While the game itself was the reason behind the surprise, the poster said he would not forget the extraordinary coincidence that two friends, both facing their own hardships, independently chose to do the same thoughtful thing for each other.