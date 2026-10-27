GTA 6 could require approximately 210 GB of storage when it launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 19 November 2026.

The figure emerged on Tuesday, 27 October, after PlayStation Game Size reportedly identified the download requirement, raising concerns about available console storage.

The news came just over two weeks before Rockstar Games begins pre-loading Grand Theft Auto VI on 12 November.

Although Insider Gaming says it has corroborated the 210 GB figure, Rockstar has not publicly confirmed the final installation size.

GTA 6's Reported 210 GB Download Raises Storage Concerns

The reported figure would make GTA 6 an unusually large console release, potentially requiring players to delete existing games before installation.

PlayStation Game Size, a social media account known for examining PlayStation database information, reportedly identified the storage requirement ahead of launch.

Insider Gaming subsequently reported that it could independently corroborate the information.

However, the figure remains unofficial, and the final download could differ between platforms or change before release.

The claim has already attracted attention on Reddit, where players are discussing whether their consoles have enough available storage.

One user wrote, 'Godd*mn this game is massive. I mean, we knew it would be, but still.'

Another suggested that making room would be straightforward, writing, 'Just delete a game fam it's gta 6.'

For players with limited storage, the concern is practical rather than hypothetical. A download exceeding 200 GB could mean removing several installed titles, depending on their sizes.

Could GTA 6's Day-One Patch Increase Its Download Size?

The reported 210 GB requirement might not represent the final amount of storage needed.

Insider Gaming noted that a potential day-one patch could introduce additional downloads when the game becomes playable.

Rockstar has not confirmed whether such an update will be released or how large it might be.

There is also an important distinction between download size and installation requirements. Consoles may need additional temporary space while installing or updating a game.

Players should therefore avoid assuming that exactly 210 GB of available storage will be sufficient.

Rockstar's official information does, however, confirm when players can begin preparing their consoles.

🚨 Grand Theft Auto VI- 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 210 GB- 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 ($79.99) Pre-Load : November 12 Release : November 19𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 : Midnight https://t.co/5vXkgnqfC7 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 27, 2026

GTA 6 Pre-Loading Begins on 12 November Ahead of Release

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 pre-loading will begin on 12 November 2026, one week before its scheduled launch.

The game will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 19 November, taking players to the fictional state of Leonida and a modern version of Vice City.

Its story follows Jason and Lucia, whose criminal activities draw them into a wider conspiracy.

According to Rockstar's official pre-order announcement, physical editions will contain download codes rather than discs, meaning those buyers must also download the game.

Rockstar's published support information confirms the pre-load date but does not specify a final file size.

Until that figure appears through an official storefront or company announcement, the reported 210 GB requirement remains subject to change.