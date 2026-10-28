A reported 210-gigabyte (GB) download for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) on PlayStation 5 (PS5) could consume more than half the usable storage on an Xbox Series S if its Xbox version is equally large.

PlayStation Game Size, an account that tracks PlayStation database information, posted the figure on X on 27 October 2026. Insider Gaming reportedly corroborated the information, but Rockstar Games has not publicly confirmed the final download or installation requirement, per IBTimes UK.

The figure concerns the Standard Edition on PS5. An equivalent Xbox Series X or Series S download size has not been confirmed.

Why the 512 GB Series S Faces Pressure

The Economic Times highlighted the storage implications for Series S owners, citing approximately 365 GB of usable space. That estimate concerns the original 512 GB model; Microsoft also offers a version with one terabyte (TB) of advertised storage.

If the Xbox download matches the reported PS5 figure, 210 GB would represent approximately 58% of that 365 GB capacity. It would leave around 155 GB before accounting for other installed games and applications.

The comparison is less restrictive for a Series X with roughly 800 GB of usable storage: the same download would occupy about 26%, leaving approximately 590 GB before other content.

These calculations describe a possible storage burden, rather than confirmed Xbox requirements. Actual free space will depend on the console model, existing installations and any storage expansion.

PS5 Owners Could Lose Almost a Third

Using the approximately 665 GB available on an original PS5, the reported download would occupy nearly 32%, leaving about 455 GB before other games and applications.

GameRant's Joey Carr previously examined the implications of a separate leak suggesting a roughly 200 GB development build. His storage comparison therefore predates, and should be distinguished from, the newer 210 GB report.

Carr identified the PS5 Pro as having substantially more room, citing approximately 1.86 TB of usable storage. Sony advertises that console with a 2 TB drive.

However, the amount of space remaining on any individual console will depend on what its owner has already installed. A console's total usable capacity does not represent its current free space.

Download Size Does Not Settle Installation Needs

The reported 210 GB figure does not establish whether installation will require additional temporary space. The final requirement could also differ between platforms or change before release, IBTimes UK reported.

Rockstar's published requirements for Red Dead Redemption 2 illustrate that distinction. Its PlayStation 4 version needs 99 GB for installation, while a digital installation requires another 50 GB during the process; Xbox One requires 107 GB.

Those figures provide context for how installation requirements can vary but do not determine what GTA VI will need.

The Economic Times also reported that the PlayStation tracker had not supplied a separate size for the Ultimate Edition. Its additional content does not establish how much larger, if at all, its download will be.

Pre-Loading Starts a Week Before Launch

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has confirmed that pre-loading begins on 12 November 2026, ahead of the console release on 19 November. The announced platforms are PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. Take-Two describes the game as a 'single-player experience'.

Separately, The Economic Times, citing Video Games Chronicle, reported a possible target of 30 frames per second (FPS) across those consoles and PS5 Pro. It attributed the target to Rockstar prioritising world detail, physics, crowds and weather; a 60 FPS launch mode remains unconfirmed.

Reports suggesting an early-2027 personal computer (PC) release also remain unconfirmed. Rockstar has not announced a PC release date.