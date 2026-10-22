Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has said Bully and Red Dead Redemption came close to not being made, as a report considers whether the success of GTA 6 could affect the studio's appetite for smaller projects.

Speaking to IGN, Houser said both games faced difficult periods during development. 'There were lots of moments where Red Dead nearly didn't happen' and 'lots of moments when Bully nearly didn't happen,' he said. He added that a strong build, a moment of chance or a project coming together could help struggling games reach release.

Houser also said new games and original franchises can struggle to reach completion. He described Red Dead Redemption's development as a process of identifying problems and working out what made an open-world cowboy game engaging.

Past Struggles Behind Rockstar's Biggest Franchises

In an interview with IGN, Houser said there were 'lots of moments where Red Dead nearly didn't happen' and 'lots of moments when Bully nearly didn't happen.'

Houser said projects can become vulnerable when they struggle, but added that a strong build, chance developments or a team finding its focus can keep them on track. He did not describe either game as coming close to a formal cancellation, instead characterizing them as projects that nearly did not come together.

Houser also described the development of Red Dead Redemption as a process of identifying problems and working through them.

How a GTA 6 Hit Might Shape Future Projects

Game Rant's angle is that GTA 6 could be a 'double-edged sword' for Rockstar's future projects. A hit could give the company more resources and confidence. It could also make future games harder to judge on their own terms, particularly if audiences and decision-makers expect every release to match the scale of Grand Theft Auto.

This outcome is presented as a possibility rather than an established trend. Recent comments by Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser indicate that ambitious projects can face uncertainty, but they do not show that Rockstar will become more cautious after GTA 6 or offer details about the studio's current budget, staffing, or project pipeline.

Industry observers note that large commercial successes can influence what types of projects a company considers viable. Smaller games with different settings or tones may be viewed as less substantial when compared with franchises built around expansive open worlds, which can make them more difficult to justify despite their creative potential.

Bully and Red Dead Show Smaller Games Are Not Simpler

Recent commentary on former Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser's remarks indicates that smaller projects are not necessarily easier to develop than large-scale titles. Houser has previously described both Bully and Red Dead Redemption as having faced significant development challenges.

According to this account, the eventual release of these games depended on development teams solving production issues, rather than on any assumption that promising concepts would automatically reach the market.

The history of Bully and Red Dead Redemption suggests that smaller projects can be difficult to make while still adding distinctive entries to a studio's catalogue.

Observers note that if Bully or Red Dead Redemption had been abandoned, Rockstar's release history would look different. However, the fact that those games were completed does not guarantee that future unconventional projects will receive similar support.

Game Rant's recent report frames the situation as a question of incentives for Rockstar following the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, rather than as evidence of a confirmed shift in company strategy. The report does not state that Rockstar has approved or rejected a new Bully game.

Houser's reflections provide historical context on past development decisions, but he left Rockstar in 2020 and does not represent the company's current plans. Analysts point out that projections about how GTA 6 might affect Rockstar's slate of future projects remain speculative.

GTA 6 is scheduled for release on 19 November 2026. Industry observers say it is unclear whether the game's eventual performance will lead Rockstar to focus more heavily on its largest franchises or leave room for projects of different scales.