Grand Theft Auto VI will reportedly require a 210GB download on PlayStation 5 for its 19 November 2026 launch, while buyers of the boxed version will receive a download code instead of a disc.

The 210GB figure comes from the PlayStation Game Size account on X, which tracks PlayStation Store data, and Insider Gaming says it independently corroborated the number. Rockstar Games hasn't published an official size, and the Xbox figure remains unknown.

That download is considerably larger than Rockstar's last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, on consoles with limited storage.

What the 210GB Figure Means for Your Console

A standard PlayStation 5 offers around 667GB of usable storage, so a 210GB GTA 6 download would claim close to a third of the drive before updates. The squeeze could be sharper on the Xbox Series S, whose 512GB model has roughly 362GB free. If its download matches the PlayStation figure, the game could swallow more than half the console's usable storage. That leaves significantly less room for other installed games afterwards.

An earlier screenshot claiming a 676.7GB size on Xbox spread widely before it was exposed as fake. Players on slow or capped internet connections face the longest wait. Rockstar scheduled preloading for 12 November, a full week before release. For rural US buyers, that week could mean the difference between playing on launch night and staring at a progress bar.

Why the Box Holds a Code, Not a Disc

Take-Two Interactive confirmed the retail format in a press release, stating that 'the physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI, containing a download code inside the box, will be available starting November 12, 2026 to support pre-loading'. The standard edition costs $79.99 (about £60) and the Ultimate edition $99.99 (about £75).

File size makes disc distribution more complicated, though Rockstar has not said it caused the decision. A single PlayStation 5 game disc holds up to 100GB, so a 210GB game would require multiple discs to ship complete. A code in a box avoids that manufacturing requirement, but any effect on leaks remains unconfirmed.

The Disc Collectors Left Waiting

Rockstar has not confirmed a true disc edition at all, and the timing of any future release stays unsettled. Earlier distributor reports suggested physical copies could arrive weeks after launch or slip to 2027, though Take-Two chief executive Strauss Zelnick said a delayed physical release was 'not the plan' in February, before the code-in-box announcement. For now, collectors and anyone who resells physical games lack a disc option, because a redeemed code locks to one account and leaves nothing to trade. That also limits options for buying second-hand copies or lending.

Fake Early Builds Carry a Real Malware Risk

The gap between hype and release has already been filled with danger. A 113GB ISO advertised as a playable GTA 6 build reportedly contained malware, according to online analysis, while NordVPN separately warned that fake GTA 6 downloads and login pages can steal credentials. Leaker Cyberleek has also threatened to release a claimed full build unless Take-Two brings back discs. No verified public playable build exists, so players should download the game only through official console stores from 12 November.