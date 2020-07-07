More than 15 years after the final episode, the "Friends" reunion special was confirmed. However, fans were left heartbroken when HBO Max had to postpone the special episode reuniting all six cast members—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry—due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But "Friends" star Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross Gellar, has an update for the highly anticipated reunion segment. He assures fans that the reunion is going to happen, but they will shoot when its safe. While he was hoping to have their reunion in front of a live audience, it may not be possible now.

"I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot [the reunion] in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it's safe," Schwimmer told ET. "There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky. We are obviously not going to risk anyone's health by doing this."

Nevertheless, the actor is very excited to return to the stage with the other members of the gang, with whom he shared screen space for an entire decade, from 1994 to 2004.

Speaking with E! News, the actor expressed eagerness for filming the much-awaited episode, and getting together with the other five cast mates.

"I guess what I'm honestly most looking forward to is just being in the room with those other five actors. It's five, right?" Schwimmer said in the interview. "That was a joke. But being on the actual sounds stage on the actual set for the first time in 10 years, the set that we shot on for 10 years, that to me is going to be a really meaningful experience."

The unscripted reunion of the iconic sitcom was first announced in February 2020. The new streaming service HBO Max planned to release the episodes at the time of the launch in May. However, filming of the show was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak that led to Hollywood shutdown.

With lockdown restrictions being eased out, productions of several shows and movies have resumed. Meanwhile, the showrunners are working out at starting the production of the "Friends" reunion special with strict safety guidelines on the set.