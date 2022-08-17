Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has had enough of the inaccurate reports that have constantly been coming out of the press. He decided to speak up via social media to slam the "lies" that are being told about him, and warned that he will soon give an interview to reveal the truth.

The Portuguese star is one of the most followed individuals in the world, both in and out of the sporting world. As such, any news item about him generates a lot of interest. He is constantly in the headlines, and according to him, only 5% of the reports are actually true.

He made this revelation via a comment on an Instagram post that was speaking about his summer transfer plans. His links with Atletico Madrid and his alleged desperation to offer himself up to clubs across Europe have been spoken about extensively in the past couple of months, and he now says almost none of it is true.

Cristiano Ronaldo says on Instagram thay he has "a notebook" of the headlines surrounding him, and that only five of them were correct, and that the truth will come out in an interview "in a couple of weeks" 👇 pic.twitter.com/HtkE5xNmVo — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 16, 2022

"They will know the truth when I give an interview in a couple weeks," he said, adding: "The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

Indeed, the reports simply won't stop coming. Ronaldo has been at the centre of a transfer saga even though he still has a year left in his Manchester United contract. He was initially believed to be happy to stay, but after missing the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to personal reasons, speculations are rife that he is forcing his way out.

It was said that his agent is offering him up to the biggest clubs in Europe. They are in search of one that can afford to sign the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, and offer Champions League football this season.

However, not many clubs fit that requirement, and Ronaldo may be forced to stay at Old Trafford. He has reportedly led a group of players in making an appeal to the Manchester United board to push for more signings before the end of the summer window.

He claims that he will soon give an interview to bring out the truth, and there is no doubt that legions of fans will be looking forward to hearing from him.