Parents in South Carolina have been left anxious and divided after 153 unvaccinated children were ordered to quarantine following exposure to measles, a disease once declared eliminated in the United States. The move by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reignited debate over vaccination policies and whether schools are truly equipped to prevent outbreaks of preventable illnesses.

According to ABC News, the quarantine orders were issued at Global Academy of South Carolina and Fairforest Elementary School in Spartanburg County after students were exposed to measles earlier this month. DHEC confirmed that the affected pupils 'either have not received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine or cannot show proof of immunity'. The 21-day quarantine reflects the standard incubation period for the virus, which can remain airborne for up to two hours after an infected person has left a room.

'We are working closely with the affected schools and local health partners to ensure appropriate measures are taken to prevent further spread,' DHEC said in a statement quoted by CBS News. Officials warned that 'measles spreads easily among unvaccinated individuals' and that even a single case can endanger an entire classroom.

The CDC reports that US measles cases are already 4.5 times higher than last year — and rising.

Health experts blame declining vaccination rates for the resurgence. 'Vaccine coverage for shots that protect against measles, polio, chickenpox, whooping cough and hepatitis B have now been under 95% -- a threshold many experts consider herd immunity -- since at least the 2020-2021 school year.,' ABC News reported, citing CDC data. That drop has left communities increasingly vulnerable to outbreaks of diseases that had once been largely eradicated.

Health officials have emphasized that the South Carolina quarantine is not meant to punish families, but to protect the broader community. 'What this case tells us is that there is active, unrecognized community transmission of measles occurring in the Upstate, which makes it vital to ensure that the public have received their measles vaccinations,' DHEC stated.

Measles is far from harmless. It can cause pneumonia, brain inflammation, and even death, particularly in young children and those with weakened immune systems. According to the CDC, the best way to protect yourself and your community is through vaccination.

As the 21 days of isolation continue, schools in Spartanburg find themselves at the centre of a national reckoning over public health, parental choice, and collective responsibility. The outbreak is a stark reminder that the line between complacency and crisis can be just a single missed jab.