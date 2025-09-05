UREVO, a global leader in smart personal wellness equipment, made its debut at IFA 2025 in Berlin with the launch of its pioneering 3×8 Wellness Ecosystem. Designed to support users across work, life, and sleep scenarios, it integrates intelligent technology with space-efficient design, offering a holistic approach to health and well-being.

The 3×8 Wellness Ecosystem concept is built on UREVO's mission to make fitness accessible throughout the day. Most users spend at least 8 hours at work on weekdays, so the UREVO team developed Cyber Series treadmills that allow users to stay active without interrupting productivity. For active lifestyle in leisure time, the brand highlights FoldiMix 5L Pro, a foldable treadmill designed for small living spaces; and Recovery Boots, which feature recovery programmes and heating functions for post-workout relaxation. To help people rest better, UREVO introduced innovations that integrate intelligent monitoring with adaptive comfort technology.

For the local audience at IFA, UREVO also updates its SmartCoach App, an all-in-one health hub that enables users to track health data, plan workouts, and personalise recovery programmes. With the new version, marathoners can now run simulated routes inspired by the Berlin Marathon taking place this September. This localisation effort allows runners to train in the outdoor environment, making the experience more engaging. The app also combines AI-driven coaching with multi-mode training to create a more connected and motivating fitness experience.

UREVO currently serves more than one million users worldwide through an extensive distribution network, with its SmartCoach App community growing rapidly. By combining design innovation with intelligent wellness technology solutions, UREVO continues to position itself as a pioneer in the global smart fitness market.

With its IFA debut, UREVO showcased its vision for the future of smart wellness, as well as reaffirmed its commitment to making healthy living more accessible, personalised, and seamlessly integrated into daily life. Bridging innovation with practicality, the brand empowers users to stay active, recover smarter, and rest better—anytime, anywhere.